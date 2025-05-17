New York City Gay Men's Chorus Appoints Rashad V. Chambers as New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus (NYCGMC) has announced the appointment of Rashad V. Chambers as its new Executive Director, ushering in a bold new chapter of leadership for one of the nation’s most influential LGBTQIA+ arts organizations.

Chambers brings a distinguished track record in entertainment and nonprofit leadership. He most recently served as Interim Managing Director at Houses on the Moon Theater Company and as Executive Producer at Evan Bernardin Productions. His career reflects a deep commitment to storytelling, equity, and cultural impact.

"I am honored to join the leadership team at Big Apple Performing Arts. The New York City Gay Men's Chorus is such an iconic part of New York's history. In a time when the arts and representation are being threatened in our country, I look forward to being a champion for love, equality, and acceptance.” — Rashad V. Chambers, Executive Director of NYCGMC.

A magna cum laude graduate of Morehouse College, Chambers also holds JD and MBA degrees from The Ohio State University. He is the Founder and President of Esquire Entertainment, a talent management and production company representing artists across theater, film, and television, and developing new works.

His Broadway producing credits include American Son, Ain’t Too Proud, Betrayal, The Inheritance, Caroline, or Change, The Music Man, Topdog/Underdog, Fat Ham, and Purpose. He is a Tony Award winner and recipient of the Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama League Award, the Woodland Hills Foundation Alumni of the Year Award, and the Houses on the Moon Amplify Award.

Chambers succeeds John Carrion, who stepped down from the role in December 2024 and now serves as the Executive Director of GALA Choruses, the North American association supporting LGBTQIA+ choral organizations.

This leadership transition comes during a milestone year for NYCGMC’s 45th anniversary season, Learn to Fly, which centers LGBTQIA+ perseverance, healing through joy, and radical self-empowerment. The upcoming Heal Me at the Disco concert will be a Pride-season celebration of queer joy, music, and resilience.

NYCGMC is composed of more than 250 singers from across New York City and beyond, and remains committed to building community through song, championing queer artistry, and creating space for all voices to rise.