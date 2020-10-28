New York City Center Announces 2020 Gala, AN EVENING WITH AUDRA MCDONALD

The 2020 Gala presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30pm

New York City Center today announced the 2020 Gala presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30pm (pre-show events begin at 6:30pm). Supporting the historic midtown theater founded for the people of New York, this special benefit performance titled An Evening with Audra McDonald will be filmed live on the City Center stage and presented digitally only at NYCityCenter.org . The Gala concert will be available on demand for one week only through Wednesday, December 16. Funds raised by all streamed performances will ensure City Center is able to continue its founding mission to provide access to the best in the performing arts to the widest possible audience and to support artists with new opportunities to create and perform.

"We are so excited and honored that the great Audra McDonald will be making her New York City Center debut as part of our annual gala presentation and our commitment to turning the lights back on at City Center," said President & CEO Arlene Shuler. "While we may not be able to gather in celebration this year, I am delighted that we are able to capture Audra's exceptional talent on our stage and bring the energy of this live performance directly to our audience."

Longtime collaborator and music director Andy Einhorn will accompany the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning McDonald for an intimate evening of songs showcasing her exceptional range from the golden age of Broadway and the Great American Songbook to today's new voices in musical theater. Widely praised for her unparalleled breadth and versatility as a singer and an actor, McDonald is as much at home on Broadway and opera stages as she is in roles on film and television. In addition to her theatrical work, she maintains a major career as a concert and recording artist and has appeared on the great stages of the world. Off stage, McDonald is a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQ causes, and underprivileged youth. She is also a founding member of Black Theatre United, whose mission is to inspire reform and combat systemic racism within the theater community and throughout the nation.

Gala packages, including festive pre- and post-show events with City Center artists and McDonald herself, are available now starting at $2,500. For additional information and reservations, email SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org .

Digital access for New York City Center's 2020 Gala concert starts at $35 and goes on sale to the general public Monday, November 16, online at NYCityCenter.org . The Gala concert will be available on demand for one week only through Wednesday, December 16.

