New York City Ballet Digital Season Announces Week Three Programming
The week three offerings include a new episode of City Ballet The Podcast focused on Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet and more.
New York City Ballet has announced week three programming for their digital season. Check out the schedule below!
Monday, October 12:
City Ballet The Podcast
"See The Music" episode on Johannes Brahms' score for George Balanchine's Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet, featuring NYCB Resident Conductor Clotilde Otranto captured during a 2019 "See the Music" presentation, with an introduction by NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton
(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)
Ballet Essentials - Symphony in C
60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by George Balanchine's Symphony in C, taught by NYCB dancer Alec Knight
($8 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)
Tuesday, October 13: NYCB Performance
Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet (First Movement)
Program introduced by Ashley Bouder, NYCB Principal Dancer
Music by Johannes Brahms
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Ashley Bouder, *Russell Janzen, and Emily Kikta
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director
Filmed on May 15, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Duo Concertant
Music by Igor Stravinsky
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Megan Fairchild and Anthony Huxley
with Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and Solo Pianist Elaine Chelton
Filmed on April 30, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Dances at a Gathering (Scherzo and Finale)
Music by Frédéric Chopin
Choreography by Jerome Robbins
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Megan Fairchild, Sterling Hyltin, Unity Phelan, Tyler Angle, Adrian Danchig-Waring, and Peter Walker, with Ashley Bouder, Lauren King, Gonzalo Garcia, and Roman Mejia
with Solo Pianist Susan Walters
Filmed on October 3, 2019, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
Symphony in C (Fourth Movement and Finale)
Music by Georges Bizet
Choreography by George Balanchine
PRINCIPAL CASTING: Erica Pereira and **Troy Schumacher, with Ashley Bouder, Maria Kowroski, **Indiana Woodward, **Joseph Gordon, Tyler Angle, and **Sebastian Villarini-Velez
with the NYCB Orchestra, Conductor: Clotilde Otranto, NYCB Resident Conductor
Filmed on September 21, 2018, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center
*First time in a role
**First time in a role in New York City
(available at nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet, and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, October 13 at 8pm until Tuesday, October 20, at 8pm EDT)
Wednesday, October 14: Signature Steps
60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, focusing on the signature aesthetic qualities that make New York City Ballet unique, taught by a NYCB dancer
($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EDT)
Thursday, October 15: Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet
60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by George Balanchine's Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet, taught by NYCB dancer Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara
(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6:00pm EDT)
Saturday, October 17:
Ballet Breaks - A Midsummer Night's Dream
30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream, taught by NYCB dancer Claire Von Enck
($5 or $10 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EDT)
Access Workshops for Children - Western Symphony
45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by George Balanchine's Western Symphony, taught by NYCB Soloist Ashley Laracey
(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12:00pm EDT)
