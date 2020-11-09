New York Actor Launches Industry-Wide Fundraiser for The Actors Fund
New York based actor, Andrew Norlen, has decided to document this unprecedented time into a history book that will live on forever, but he won't be writing it alone, the theatre community will be writing it, together.
When The Lights Are Bright Again is a creative response to the Broadway shutdown, and the worldwide theatre community as a whole. We may not be able to gather together -yet- but our hopes and our passion have not burnt out. When The Lights Are Bright Again is an opportunity to share your truth by submitting a "Letter-to-Self" to be a part of a self-published coffee table book to be released on Amazon in the new year, fully written by the lights of the theatre community.
Once published in 2021, 90% of the profits made by When The Lights Are Bright Again will benefit The Actors Fund, putting the money directly back into the theatre community.
Find all the information you need at: WhenTheLightsAreBrightAgain.com.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Performs 'I Vow to Thee, My Country' at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance
Ramin Karimloo performed recently at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall i...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 7- GODSPELL Returns to Broadway!
Today we celebrate the first Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz's Godspell, which opened on this day in 2011. ...
Michael R. Jackson, Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel Announced as Winners of 16th Annual Fred Ebb Award
The Fred Ebb Foundation in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company will present the sixteenth annual Fred Ebb Award for aspiring musical thea...
Broadway Jukebox: The 35 Best Showtunes About Singing
For theatre fans, it's always a grand day for singing, and this particularly stressful week is no exception. Wanting to whistle a happy tune? Broadway...