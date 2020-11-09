New York Actor Launches Industry-Wide Fundraiser for The Actors Fund

New York based actor, Andrew Norlen, has decided to document this unprecedented time into a history book that will live on forever, but he won't be writing it alone, the theatre community will be writing it, together.

When The Lights Are Bright Again is a creative response to the Broadway shutdown, and the worldwide theatre community as a whole. We may not be able to gather together -yet- but our hopes and our passion have not burnt out. When The Lights Are Bright Again is an opportunity to share your truth by submitting a "Letter-to-Self" to be a part of a self-published coffee table book to be released on Amazon in the new year, fully written by the lights of the theatre community.

Once published in 2021, 90% of the profits made by When The Lights Are Bright Again will benefit The Actors Fund, putting the money directly back into the theatre community.

Find all the information you need at: WhenTheLightsAreBrightAgain.com.

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You