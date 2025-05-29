Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Americans for Prosparody has announced the June 5 launch of EvilPAC.org, a satirical website that “celebrates” how billionaires have gamed the U.S. political system to their advantage. The launch will feature an immersive and comedic performance art experience in Manhattan.

EvilPAC.org is an online comedy destination that showcases what it would look like if the billionaires who buy access to power openly celebrated their corruption. It will feature regularly updated articles and essays about shady judges, greedy politicians and the elites who pay to keep these bad actors in their pockets.

The site will feature satirical articles like “Harlan Crow Gives in to the Woke Mob and Sells Off Much of his Beloved Collection of Nazi Memorabilia” and “Supreme Court Legalizes Office Gambling Just in Time for Alito to Win Jimmy Carter Death Pool.”

“Political corruption has become so commonplace and expected, much of it doesn't get the attention it deserves,” said Americans for Prosparody Founder Todd Stiefel. “Our goal is for EvilPAC's satirical approach to help raise awareness of the actual extent of undue influence that oligarchs — both from the right and the left — are exerting on our political system, and to entertain people with hilarious content at the same time.”

Scott Dikkers, founder of The Onion, says, "I trust EvilPac.org to ensure my political contributions are doing the greatest possible harm.”

The regularly updated content for EvilPAC will come from Americans for Prosparody's creative team headed by writer and comedian Paul Soter, a founding member of the Broken Lizard comedy team, famous for creating the Super Troopers movie franchise.

To kick off the new site on June 5, there will be a day-long live immersive event in lower Manhattan that brings to life one of the featured satirical articles on EvilPAC.org, The stunt will feature billionaire “shoppers” browsing the boutique for black-robed judges, who will also be auctioned off along a catwalk runway every hour. Details to come.

Americans for Prosparody uses humor, parody and satire to break through to reach disengaged and reflexively partisan voters. Previous campaigns helped inform voters about outrageously extreme candidates running for statewide election in North Carolina — and helped defeat those candidates. Americans For Prosparody is a nonprofit that uses satire to take on corruption and extremism in American politics. americansforprosparody.org.﻿