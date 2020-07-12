New Podcast STOPTIME: Live in the Moment Features Conversations With Broadway Performers About Life, Living In The Moment, and More

Lisa Hopkins' new "STOPTIME: Live in the Moment" podcast (https://www.buzzsprout.com/1108238) features conversations with Broadway performers whose current shows have been put on hold due to the global pandemic.

Although the guests are all extraordinary artists, the show is not so much about showbiz but feels more like we are listening to an intimate conversation with life coach host Lisa Hopkins, who engages her guests in thought provoking and motivational conversations around the art of living in the moment and embracing who we are, and where we are at.

Guests include Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen, Maiya Blaney (Jagged Little Pill), Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton), Gabi Campo (West Side Story), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton) and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change).

Hosted by Lisa Hopkins who is a Certified Professional Coach, Energy Leadership Master Practitioner and CORE Performance Dynamics Specialist at Wide Open Stages, www.wideopenstages.com.

Lisa is a passionate creative professional with over 25 years working in the performing arts industry as a director, choreographer, producer, writer and dance educator.

