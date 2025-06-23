Luna Sofía Miranda, Charlie B. Foster Will Lead GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Girls Will Be Girls, the world premiere of a play by actor and writer Claire Mack, will open Thursday, July 23, 2025 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Directed by Atticus Orsborn (Film: The Three Little Proletariat Pigs (Amazon Prime), Soy Boy), performances will begin on Thursday, July 17.

Girls Will Be Girls is a hilarious, evil feminist play where over one unhinged night, fueled by pink liquor and a boy in just a Speedo, three college girls violently reclaim their virginity.

Luna Sofía Miranda makes her stage debut as Scar in Girls Will Be Girls following her breakout role as Lulu in this year’s Academy Award-winning Best Picture, Anora. She was discovered by Anora screenwriter, director, and producer Sean Baker at a Brooklyn strip club, where she was supporting herself as an aspiring actress. She’ll next be seen in the screen comedy, Youthful Pleasures.

Charlie B. Foster will play the role of JJ. He appears in the feature films Soy Boy and Sparks and the upcoming Amazon Prime series “Scarpetta.” He made his New York stage debut in the Second Stage Theater production of Camp Siegfried.

Claire Mack, whose acting credits include the films From the Shadows, Soy Boy, and If We Run, plays the role of Kay. She is an actor, writer and producer from Oak Park, IL. Her recent writing credits include Lady Lithium, Till Dawn and her premiere feature Soy Boy, which is in post-production. Girls Will Be Girls is her first produced play.

Chantae Miller, a recent Juilliard School of Drama graduate, plays Mads. Her credits include the CBS TV series “Evil.”

Understudies are Declan Collins and Leah Getz.

The production features scenic and props design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Kindall Almond, lighting design by Yichen Zhou, and sound design by Florian Staab. Intimacy director is Ann James. Scenic and props associate is Sean Frank, and lighting assistant is Gib Gibney.

Production Stage Manager is Alden Kennedy. Assistant Stage Manager is Adeline Blue. Production Manager is Michael Blagys, Brine Media. General Manager is LDK Productions.