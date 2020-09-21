New Musical Theatre Podcast THE BROADWAY GINGER to Premiere October 5

“There are no rules, just musicals.”

This fall, a humorous lovenote to Broadway is making its debut on podcast platforms everywhere.

The Broadway Ginger Company has announced the release of THE BROADWAYGINGER PODCAST, an upbeat new show for theatre nerds by theatre nerds. Aimed at celebrating and maintaining a cultural appreciation of musicals, new episodes are set to premiere every Monday, starting October 5.

Check out this sneak peek, featuring an excerpt from Episode 1!

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. In each episode, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"Because of HAMILTON, Broadway is more popular today than it has ever been in my lifetime," says Fuller, who covered the earliest phases of the HAMILTON craze first-hand as a Broadway journalist. "I think that is an awesome opportunity to invite those fans into the rest of the wide world the musical theatre canon has to offer."

Their first few episodes center around themes such as Disney musicals, typical school shows, musicals with tiny casts, and more. Above all, Fuller and Elliott are creating a strictly fun show that brings listeners together to have an educational, light-hearted chat.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," the host says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit TheBroadwayGinger.com or connect with them on social media (Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94).

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has also been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

