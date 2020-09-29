New Joey Contreras' Single 'Another New York Love Story' Released

Watch the music video now!

Songwriter and musical theatre composer Joey Contreras has released a music video for his new single "Another New York Love Story" featuring Leslie Hiatt, which is available for streaming on all platforms. This song originally is found on Contreras' album, "Young Kind of Love", and is also featured in his song cycle, In Pieces which is now being performed across the United States and is currently available for licensing. The video was directed by Brian Russell Carey and also features Whitney Uland.

The song tells the story of a woman late at night in NYC heading home on the uptown 1 train. Suddenly, her ex walks into the train car, forcing them to continue the ride home together. The woman reflects on their past relationship and the cyclical familiarity of their story.

Contreras is best known for his recent albums "Love Me, Love Me Not", "Young Kind of Love", and "Joyride" which feature performances by Natalie Weiss, Ben Fankhauser, Jeremy Jordan, Loren Allred, Adrienne Warren and more. He also has written "Break From The Line", a powerhouse female duet that features Taylor Louderman & Natalie Weiss. His musicals in development include Forget Me Not, All The Kids Are Doing It and Elements (with bookwriter/lyricist Kate Thomas) and Heartbreakers in Hell (with bookwriter/lyricist Benjamin Halstead). Hiatt most recently appeared off-Broadway in The Evolution of Mann.

