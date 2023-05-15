New Immersive Exhibit At The Paley Center For Media Honors 25th Anniversary Of Iconic TV Series WILL & GRACE

Visitors to the exhibit will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Universal Television's series.

The Paley Center for Media announced Paley Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Will & Grace, an immersive must-see exhibition at its iconic Paley Museum, in honor of the series' milestone anniversary, as the centerpiece of its annual celebration of Pride Month. Visitors to the exhibit will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Universal Television's series which helped to pave the way for greater representation of the LGBTQ+ community on television. Over the course of its eleven-season run, Will & Grace shattered stereotypes, broke barriers, and won critical acclaim. The series ushered in a new era of greater visibility on television for the LGBTQ+ community and its beloved characters continue to be embraced by audiences the world over.

In tribute to the groundbreaking series and its enduring impact on television and in our culture and society, from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, July 9, visitors to the Paley Museum will have the unique opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of the beloved TV hit. The exhibit will highlight costumes from some of the series' most famous episodes, and original props, including the original "Sad Man" painting which fans will instantly recognize as an iconic feature of the Will & Grace apartment set. Social-media friendly interactive installations will also highlight the show's warmly remembered settings, including Café Jacques. As part of the celebration, the Paley Museum will also host Will & Grace trivia challenges, screenings of classic episodes, and arts and crafts for the entire family.

"Will & Grace broke barriers and was a driving force in leading to greater LGBTQ+ representation in media," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. "The Paley Center is thrilled to celebrate the series' milestone anniversary and showcase its profound and enduring impact on television and culture with this exclusive exhibit at the Paley Museum."

To kick off the exhibition, on Monday, June 5, as part of the Paley Center's ongoing PaleyImpact program series, fans will have the opportunity to go down memory lane with members of the cast and creative team of Will & Grace including series' stars Eric McCormack ("Will Truman") and Debra Messing ("Grace Adler") and Cocreators and Executive Producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. This exclusive conversation will be moderated by the iconic Performer, Author and Fashion Designer Isaac Mizrahi.

PaleyImpact: The Impact of Will & Grace: 25 Years Later

Monday, June 5 at 7:00 PM
Scheduled to Appear in Person
Eric McCormack, "Will Truman"
Debra Messing, "Grace Adler"
Max Mutchnick, Cocreator, executive producer, Will & Grace
David Kohan, Cocreator, executive producer, Will & Grace
Isaac Mizrahi, Moderator, performer, author and fashion designer

To purchase tickets to the event, please visit paleycenter.org

"Early in my career, I had the opportunity to attend the pilot taping for Will & Grace," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. "Although new to the industry, I could feel something magical happening on stage that night. And it wasn't just about making people laugh or driving ratings. The series opened hearts and minds. From the hilarious script to the phenomenal cast and dedicated crew everything coalesced, and the response was phenomenal. It's immensely rewarding to see Will & Grace's enduring impact on television, representation, and society. That's the power of storytelling."

The inspiring success of Will & Grace has had a profound influence on the industry. In the years since, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, has produced numerous acclaimed USG series that spotlight nuanced characters embodying a broad range of the diversity of the LGBTQ+ experience. A dedicated section of the exhibit will showcase costumes from several series that followed in the footsteps of Will & Grace, including Loot, Never Have I Ever, Harlem, Girls5eva, Hacks, and The Umbrella Academy.

Paley Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Will & Grace is curated with the partnership of Universal Studio Group, and the counsel of special advisers: Megan Townsend, Senior Director Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD; and Steven Capsuto, media historian and author of Alternate Channels: Queer Images on 20th Century TV.




Recommended For You