New Film THE REUNION by Dave Rosenberg to be Presented at NYC Indie Film Festival

The New York City Independent Film Festival will hold three public screenings of The Reunion, a new independent film written and produced by Dave Rosenberg. The screenings will take place at Producers Club Theaters at 358 West 44th Street in Manhattan. The screening times are on Wednesday, June 9th, at 6 pm (SOLD OUT) and on Saturday, June 12th at 4 pm (tickets available) and 6 pm (SOLD OUT). Tickets for the 4 pm screening on June 12th are still available for $13.50 per person and can be purchased online here. Press passes are available via RSVP.

The Reunion is based on the real-life traumatic childhood experience of Dave Rosenberg, the film's writer and producer who also stars as the protagonist, Ricky Reilly. Ricky, a former actor who is seeking spiritual fulfilment, suddenly has his life turned upside down when he sees Travis, a childhood bully who had beaten him up over a girl years ago. Seeing his old nemesis reawakens memories and emotions that compel Ricky to finally face his greatest fear in order to discover a new definition of manhood.

The Reunion is a passion project created by Rosenberg and his two friends, actors Andrea Modica and Dinh Doan, following in the footsteps of similar films born by brotherhood, such as Swingers, Good Will Hunting and Blindspotting. The movie illuminates New York City in the way movies like Annie Hall, Manhattan and Taxi Driver did in the 1970s.

The film is the product of almost 100 dedicated filmmakers, collaborating on the East Coast and West Coast, for little to no money, on a very low budget, with all the creativity, talent, grit and determination of a Scorsese film.

Each screening will be immediately followed by a brief Q&A with the film's stars, co-creators and producers, Dave Rosenberg and Andrea Modica.

For all press inquiries, contact Beatrice Kimmel at beatrice@empktpr.com.

Watch trailer for The Reunion: