New Book WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE BRIGHT AGAIN Chronicles the Covid-19 Broadway Shutdown

When The Lights Are Bright Again, the new book created by Andrew Norlen spotlighting the 2020-2021 theater shutdown will be published on Monday, November 1 by Applause Theatre & Cinema Books. The book features letters of loss, hope, and resilience from the theater community, paired with stunning portraiture from acclaimed Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy.

Broadway notables such as Jerry Mitchell, Keala Settle, Ali Stroker, Sergio Trujillo, Eden Espinosa, Rob McClure, Robyn Hurder, Clint Ramos, Arian Moayed, Amber Iman, Andrew Barth Feldman, and more express their personal insights from the past year, alongside the desires and wishes of theater enthusiasts and other arts workers across the world, from Manila to Miami, Puerto Rico to Portland.

When The Lights Are Bright Again is dedicated in loving memory to Nick Cordero.

Pre-orders are now being accepted at www.WhenTheLightsAreBrightAgain.com and wherever books are sold, with a portion of the proceeds from each book going to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment.