New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra to Open 50th Anniversary Season With Beethoven's Ninth

The New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 50th anniversary season on a dramatic note-with a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony!
The concert takes place on Friday, Nov. 14, 8:00 p.m., at Symphony Space. NASO welcomes back guest conductor Matthew Oberstein and is joined by the West Village Chorale, led by Artistic Director Colin Britt.
The soloists are Michelle Trovato, soprano; Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Simpson, tenor; and Eric Luis Viñas, baritone. Right before the concert, New York City Council Member Gale Brewer will honor the orchestra with a proclamation in honor of its 50th anniversary
