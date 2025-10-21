 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra to Open 50th Anniversary Season With Beethoven's Ninth

The concert takes place on Friday, Nov. 14, 8:00 p.m., at Symphony Space.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra to Open 50th Anniversary Season With Beethoven's Ninth Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 50th anniversary season on a dramatic note-with a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony!

The concert takes place on Friday, Nov. 14, 8:00 p.m., at Symphony Space. NASO welcomes back guest conductor Matthew Oberstein and is joined by the West Village Chorale, led by Artistic Director Colin Britt.

The soloists are Michelle Trovato, soprano; Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Simpson, tenor; and Eric Luis Viñas, baritone. Right before the concert, New York City Council Member Gale Brewer will honor the orchestra with a proclamation in honor of its 50th anniversary




Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
Hamilton
113 ratings

Hamilton
Aladdin
85 ratings

Aladdin
Six
93 ratings

Six

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos