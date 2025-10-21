New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra to Open 50th Anniversary Season With Beethoven's Ninth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 50th anniversary season on a dramatic note-with a performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony!

The concert takes place on Friday, Nov. 14, 8:00 p.m., at Symphony Space. NASO welcomes back guest conductor Matthew Oberstein and is joined by the West Village Chorale, led by Artistic Director Colin Britt.

The soloists are Michelle Trovato, soprano; Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Simpson, tenor; and Eric Luis Viñas, baritone. Right before the concert, New York City Council Member Gale Brewer will honor the orchestra with a proclamation in honor of its 50th anniversary