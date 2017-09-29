Netflix's Beatles-Inspired Series BEAT BUGS to Receive Musical Workshop Production

Stageworks Media has secured the rights to develop a new musical adaptation of the Netflix animated TV series BEAT BUGS, which is inspired by and includes the music of The Beatles. The musical will be created by Stageworks Media in collaboration with Broadway Licensing and will receive a workshop production in 2018.



THE BEAT BUGS series centers around five pals who explore the world and learn life lessons with a little help from their friends. The show incorporates numerous songs from the iconic Lennon/McCartney catalogue including Help!, All You Need Is Love, Come Together, Penny Lane, Yellow Submarine, Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, In My Life, Strawberry Fields Forever and Magical Mystery Tour.



"Creating a Beat Bugs musical using The Beatles' catalogue, is incredibly cool and tremendously exciting for our company,"said Sean Cercone, President. "It's heartwarming to watch this show with my kids and experience how these iconic songs can teach such important messages while being highly entertaining."



David Abbinanti, Broadway Licensing's Vice President of Music & Creative said "The Beatles' message of love, peace and friendship is universal and more important than ever." He added, "It will be a thrill to see families come together in a live theatrical setting and experience The Beatles' music in a brand-new way."





World-leading artists, animators and writers have come together to work on this extraordinary show which has featured some of the most well-known Beatles songs woven into the narrative of each episode, including Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Vedder, P!nk, James Bay, Sia, The Shins, Of Monsters and Men, Chris Cornell, Regina Spektor, James Corden, and Birdy each recording their rendition of an iconic song. Among the songs featured includeHelp!, All You Need Is Love, Come Together, Penny Lane, Yellow Submarine, Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and Magical Mystery Tour.



Watch the trailer for the show below:







Source: broadwaylicensing.com

