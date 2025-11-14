Netflix's ADOLESCENCE Scripts, by Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham, To Be Published

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nick Hern Books is set to publish the complete scripts to the multi-award-winning Netflix television series Adolescence, presented alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes material, on 27 November.

Set in a northern English town, Adolescence tracks the aftermath of the brutal murder of a thirteen-year-old schoolgirl by her classmate. The series gripped audiences and commentators around the world when it was released on Netflix earlier this year, sparking headlines and debate about the difficult and vital issues it confronts head-on.

Also applauded for its technical ingenuity, with each episode presented in one continuous shot, in real time, Adolescence became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time and won numerous accolades, including eight Emmy Awards and two National Television Awards.

Adolescence: The Scripts will contain the full shooting scripts of all four episodes, as well as new insights and commentary from the creators, including writer Jack Thorne, co-writer and star Stephen Graham, and director Philip Barantini, colour photographs, and essays about the issues it explores. It can be pre-ordered now from the Nick Hern Books website here.

Matt Applewhite, Publisher & CEO at Nick Hern Books, said, "Everyone who has seen it knows that Adolescence is an astonishing achievement, not only for its technical brilliance, but as a cultural and political landmark that has ignited vital conversations around the world. We're honoured to publish Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham's extraordinary scripts, which are every bit as powerful on the page as they are on screen, and we hope they galvanise a fresh audience in this new form."

Thorne's many theatre credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Kong, A Christmas Carol, The Motive and the Cue, When Winston Went to War with the Wireless, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is now on Broadway. For the screen, he wrote the drama series His Dark Materials, the Enola Holmes films, and the screenplay for Disney's Tron: Ares.