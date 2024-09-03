Neil Patrick Harris & Jane Krakowski Join SHIT. MEET. FAN. at MCC Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski have joined the cast of the World Premiere of MCC Theater's Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara, and based on the Lotus Production and Medusa Film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese – the most remade film in cinema history. Shit. Meet. Fan. will begin previews on Thursday October 10, with an opening night set for Monday October 28 and a limited run through Sunday November 17, 2024 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.



Harris and Krakowski join the previously announced Garret Dillahunt (“Hand of God,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Genevieve Hannelius (Along for the Ride), Tony Award nominee Billy Magnussen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Coup!), Emmy Award winner Debra Messing (“Will and Grace,” Birthday Candles), Tramell Tillman (“Severance,” Good Night, Oscar), and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy Rich Asians).



Here’s the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That’s what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you?



The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara (MCC’s BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy).



Shit. Meet. Fan. will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (MCC’s BLKS), costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush (for colored girls...), lighting design by Alex Jainchill (MCC’s BLKS), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (MCC’s Nollywood Dreams). Imani Champion (Merrily We Roll Along) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office.



Shit. Meet. Fan is produced in association with Eva Price, Simon Horsman, and Gianni Nunnari.



The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions:

· There will be no performances on Tuesday October 29; and Tuesday November 5.

· There will be additional performances on Saturday October 26, Saturday November 2, Saturday November 16 at 2pm; Sunday October 27 at 7pm; Thursday October 31 and Thursday November 7 at 2pm; and Monday November 4 at 7pm.

· The Saturday October 19 and Saturday November 9 performances will be at 4pm & 8:30pm.

· The Sunday October 20 and November 17 performances will be at 2pm & 7pm.



Events tied to the production that are free and open to the public include:



Thursday October 10 and Saturday October 12: Voter Registration. The last day to register to vote in November is October 26. Stop by the MCC lobby to register to vote.

Thursday November 14 at 5:30pm: Shit. Meet. Fan. Game Night. Think you know someone well? Come prove your knowledge at game night. Bring a friend, partner, parent, or plus one and answer trivia questions that only they know the answer to. Prizes will be awarded to top players.

