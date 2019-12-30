Neil Innes, MONTY PYTHON Comedian and Writer, Has Died at Age 75

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that British comedian and musician Neil Innes has died, according to Deadline. He was 75 years old.

According to Innes' agent, Nigel Morton, Innes' death was unexpected and he was not ill.

Innes is best known for his work with the comedy troupe Monty Python. He wrote multiple original songs for Monty Python and the Holy Grail, including Knights of the Round Table and Brave Sir Robin. He also appeared in the film as well as Monty Python's Life of Brian.

In addition to his work with Monty Python, Innes also worked with the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and The Rutles.

Monty Python is a British comedy troupe that got its start with the sketch comedy television show Monty Python's Flying Circus, which first aired on the BBC in 1969.

Following their television work, they began making films, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Life of Brian (1979) and The Meaning of Life (1983).





