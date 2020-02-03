Naumburg Orchestral Concerts Announces Free Summer Events For 2020

Naumburg Orchestral Concerts, the longest-running series of its type in the world, announces its 115th season of free summer concerts, running from June 17 to July 21, 2020. Due to the ongoing renovation of the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park, Naumburg Orchestral Concerts will continue its partnership with Temple Emanu-El for all five concerts this season.

Summer 2020's slate of ensembles includes the return of New York-based The Knights and East Coast Chamber Orchestra as well as Boston-based A Far Cry. Two groups make their series debut this season: Ulysses String Quartet with Mark-André Hamelin and Lara St. John, and Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra. Find full program information for all five ensembles below.

"As the Naumburg Orchestral Concerts enters its 115th season, we are grateful that Temple Emanu-El has agreed to host our concerts for a second season while repairs to the Naumburg Bandshell continue," said Christopher London, President of the Board of Naumburg Orchestral Concerts. "The audience response to the venue was overwhelmingly positive, and we hope they will join us this summer for more exciting and musically varied programs, from returning and new ensembles to the series."

All concerts will take place at 7 PM at Temple Emanu-El (Fifth Avenue at 65th Street, New York, NY 10065). Tickets are free but reservations are required. Visit naumburgconcerts.org or call 212-501-7809 for more information.





