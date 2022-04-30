Naumburg Orchestral Concerts Announces 117th Free Concert Series

The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts announced the lineup for their 117th season today - The Knights, Handel and Haydn Society, A Far Cry, The Knights return with violinist Lara St. John and East Coast Chamber Orchestra (ECCO) closes out the 2022 season. All concerts will take place at 7:30 PM at the Naumburg Bandshell (Concert Ground, 72nd St, mid-park, New York, NY 10065). The concerts are free but seats are allocated on a first come first served basis. Visit naumburgconcerts.org for more information.

The 2022 line-up features exuberant performances from both artists making their Naumburg debut and artists returning due to popular demand.

Brooklyn-based orchestral collective The Knights return to the Bandshell under the direction of Eric Jacobsen. They will open the series with Colin Jacobsen's 'Kreutzings',

Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 9, "Kreutzer Sonata", Op. 47, arranged by Jacobsen and Janáček's String Quartet No. 1, "Kreutzer Sonata", original concept & arr. by Eric Jacobsen, orchestration by Michael P. Atkinson (June 14).

Making their Naumburg debut is Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society with violinist and director Aisslinn Nosky, the acclaimed ensemble will perform many gems from the baroque and classical canon including works by Vivaldi, Geminiani, Corelli and Handel (June 28).

A Far Cry return to the concert series with a characteristically energetic and innovative performance entitled 'A Circle of Life' featuring works by Bartók, Beethoven and Dvořák paired with works by living composers Franghiz Ali-Zadeh and Karl Doty (July 6).

The Knights return for a second date of the season with violinist Lara St. John in the New York premiere of Avner Dorman's Nigunim (Violin Concerto No. 2 and Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op.56, "Scottish" (July 26).

Closing out the 2022 season is East Coast Chamber Orchestra (ECCO) with a program that includes Adolphus Hailstork's Sonata di Chiesa, Maureen Nelson's arr. Peruvian Renaissance Suite and Schubert's String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, 'Death and the Maiden' (August 4).

Find full program information for all five ensembles below.

The Knights

June 14, 2022. 7.30pm

Eric Jacobsen, Conductor

Program:

Colin Jacobsen, (1978-), 'Kreutzings', (2020)

Ludwig van Beethoven, (1770-1827), Violin Sonata No. 9, "Kreutzer Sonata", Op. 47, (1803), arranged by Colin Jacobsen

1] Adagio sostenuto - Presto

2] Andante con variazioni

3] Finale, Presto

Leoš Janáček, (1854-1928), String Quartet No. 1, "Kreutzer Sonata", (1923), original concept & arr. by Eric Jacobsen, orchestration by Michael P. Atkinson

1] Adagio - Con moto

2] Con moto

3] Con moto - Vivo - Andante

4] Con moto - Adagio - [Più Mosso]

Handel and Haydn Society

June 28, 2022. 7.30pm

Aisslinn Nosky, Director and Violinist

Program:

Arcangelo Corelli, (1653-1713), Concerto Grosso in D Major, Op, No. 4, (1712 or before)

Charles Avison, (1709-70), Concerto Grosso No. 5 in D Minor, (after Scarlatti), (1758)

Antonio Vivaldi, ( 1678-1741), Violin Concerto in A minor, RV 356, (1711 or before)

Francesco Geminiani, (1687-1762), Concerto Grosso after Corelli, Op. 5, No. 5 in G Minor, (1727)

Arcangelo Corelli, (1653-1713), Concerto Grosso in B-flat Major, Op. 6, No. 11, (1712 or before)

George Frideric Handel, (1685-1759), Concerto Grosso in F Major, Op. 6, No. 9, (1741)

Francesco Geminiani, (1687-1762), Concerto Grosso in D Minor, La Follia, (1732), (after Corelli, Op. 5, No.12)

A Far Cry

July 12, 2022. 7.30pm

Program:

Béla Bartók, (1881-1945), & others, Lullabies for Children, Sz. 42 (1908-9, rev. 1943)

1] Bartók, For Children, Sz. 42; I. Andante grazioso, arr. Leo Weiner

2] Bartók, For Children, Sz. 42; II. Vivace, arr. Leo Weiner

3] Arrorró, Traditional Lullaby (Berber / Canary Islands / Latin America), arr. Alex Fortes

4] Bartók, For Children, Sz. 42; IV. Allegro Robusto, arr. Leo Weiner

5] Bartók, For Children, Sz. 42; III. Moderato Sostenuto, arr. Leo Weiner

6] "My Darling Isabelle," by Emily Irons, arr. Alex Fortes

7] Bartók, For Children, Sz. 42; V. Allegretto, arr. Leo Weiner

8] Bartók, For Children, Sz. 42; VI. Kánon: Vivace risoluto, arr. Leo Weiner

9] Nen nen korori, Traditional Japanese (Edo region) arr. Alex Fortes

10] Bartók, For Children, Sz. 42; VIII. Allegro giocoso, arr. Leo Weiner

Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, (1947- ), Shyshtar: Metamorphoses for String Orchestra

Antonín Dvořák, (1841-1904), Serenade for Strings in E Major, Op. 22

1] Moderato

2] Tempo di Valse

3] Scherzo: Vivace

4] Larghetto

5] Finale: Allegro vivace

Ludwig van Beethoven, (1770-1827), String Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135, (1826)

III. Lento assai, cantante e tranquillo, arr. Alex Fortes

Karl Doty, (1985- ), Castles

The Knights & Lara St. John, violin soloist

July 26, 2022. 7.30pm

Eric Jacobsen, Conductor

Lara St. John, Violin

Program:

Avner Dorman, (1975- ), Nigunim (Violin Concerto No. 2), (2017), Lara St. John, violin - Composition - Winner of the 2018 Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music - New York City premiere

Felix Mendelssohn, (1809-47), Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op.56, "Scottish", (1829 to 42),

1] Andante con moto

2] Vivace non troppo

3] Adagio

4] Allegro vivacissimo

Concert Presented with the support of the Azrieli Music Prizes Performance Fund

ECCO - East Coast Chamber Orchestra

August 2, 2022. 7.30pm

Program:

Adolphus Hailstork, (1941- ), Sonata di Chiesa, (1992)

1] Exaltation

2] O Great Mystery

3] Adoration

4] Jubilation

5] O Lamb of God

6] Grant Us Thy Peace

7] Exaltation

Maureen Nelson, arr., Peruvian Renaissance Suite

1] "Di, Perra Mora" by Pedro Guerrero (b. 1520, Spain)

2] "Mille Regretz" by Josquin des Prez (1450-1521, France)

3] "Follia: A Chacua" by Anonymous (Peru)

Franz Schubert, String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, D 810, 'Death and the Maiden', (1824)

1] Allegro

2] Andante con moto

3] Scherzo Allegro molto

4] Presto

About The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts

Since 1905, The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts has continuously presented free, outdoor classical music concerts to New Yorkers of all walks of life. It is the oldest such concert series in the world. Named after founder and philanthropist Elkan Naumburg, who donated the Naumburg Bandshell to New York City in 1923, and inspired by his own ardent love of music, the series seeks to stimulate and encourage new and expanded audiences for classical music in the informal and beautiful setting of Central Park. Contributions to The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts' programs are fully tax-deductible. Visit www.naumburgconcerts.org