National Endowment for the Arts Will Host Webinar on Re-Opening Theatre Venues with Dr. Anthony Fauci

How arts organizations can reopen their venues in 2021 is the topic of a webinar presented by the National Endowment for the Arts with special guest Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Fauci will provide opening remarks at this free event that will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 3:00-4:00 pm ET.

Dr. Fauci was appointed director of NIAID in 1984. He oversees an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases. He has been a visible and highly esteemed leader in the fight against COVID-19 and currently serves on the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

Acting Chairman of the Arts Endowment Ann Eilers said, "The National Endowment for the Arts is honored to have Dr. Fauci participate in the agency's The Art of Reopening webinar. His expertise, commitment, and compassion have been critical to the nation's ability to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. His guidance will remain of the utmost importance in our continued progress in the country and towards full reengagement with the arts and audiences."

The event is based in part on the NEA's report The Art of Reopening: A Guide to Current Practices Among Arts Organizations During COVID-19 that was published in January 2021. The report examines reopening practices of organizations that resumed in-person programming in 2020 and presents promising tactics and nine case studies. Three of the organizations featured as case studies will be represented on a panel moderated by Sunil Iyengar, director of the Arts Endowment's Office of Research & Analysis.

The panelists are:

• Scott Altman, president & CEO, Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati, Ohio

• Chloe Cook, executive director, Sidewalk Film Center & Cinema, Birmingham, Alabama

• Rebecca Read Medrano, co-founder and executive director, GALA Hispanic Theatre, Washington, DC

The webinar will highlight some of the practices of these organizations but also delve into new challenges and lessons that have emerged since data were collected for the report in the fall of 2020. The driving question will be "What is the outlook for arts organizations who seek to re-engage with live audiences and visitors in 2021?" The session will conclude with audience Q&A. An archive of the webinar will be posted to this page on the Arts Endowment website shortly afterwards.

In addition to The Art of Reopening, the Arts Endowment contributed to an analysis from FEMA's Recovery Support Function Leadership Group with COVID-19's Impacts on Arts and Culture. Information in the analysis includes an overview of the latest data on the economic impact of arts and culture developed from a partnership of the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Arts Endowment, that reports recent arts worker unemployment data, and a state-of-the-field assessment based on data from November 2020.

Finally, the current issue of the Arts Endowment's magazine, Arts in the Time of COVID offers stories and insights. Each of the organizations featured in the magazine illustrates the importance of adaptation, resilience, and staying true to the values that drive each to overcome and survive.

For more COVID-19 resources, visit the Arts Endowment's collection on the website and follow the agency on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.