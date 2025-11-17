National Dance Institute Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Year With Event in Harlem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, November 10, 2025, National Dance Institute presented Jacques' Art Nest, its biannual benefit performance, at its Jacques d'Amboise Center for Learning & the Arts in Harlem.

This fall's event kicked off the nonprofit's 50th anniversary celebrations with a star-studded evening, including joyful performances from the Children of NDI, who shared the stage with Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. (an NDI parent) and dancers from New York City Ballet-including principal dancer and NDI Board member Daniel Ulbricht, principal dancers Emma Von Enck, Corps de Ballet members Shelby Mann (who is also Jacques' granddaughter), and Mckenzie Bernardino Soares. Lindy Hop dancers Gaby Cook and A.J. Howard from the acclaimed company, SW!NG OUT, also brought their energizing talent to the stage.

Jacques' Art Nest is named for the late, legendary New York City Ballet dancer Jacques d'Amboise, who founded NDI in the belief that all children deserve access to rigorous instruction and performance opportunities in dance. This conviction earned him prestigious acclaim, including a Kennedy Center Honor, a MacArthur Fellowship, the National Medal of Arts, and an Academy Award-winning documentary about his work with NDI, He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'.

This fall, the theme of Jacques' Art Nest was Flying Lessons, in honor of Jacques' enduring conviction that every child can soar to extraordinary heights. Proceeds from the event will support NDI's award-winning arts education programs, including its In-School Programs at New York City schools, its Scholarship Programs for free advanced training outside of school, and the NDI D.R.E.A.M. Project, an inclusive dance program for children with and without disabilities.

National Dance Institute impacts over 6,500 New York City children every year through its in-school programs across over 50 schools and over 60,000 students globally through its programs around the country and across the globe.

"The spirit and joy of 50 years of dance education truly came to life as New York's most talented dancers shared the stage with the children of NDI," said Jermaine Jones, Executive Director of National Dance Institute. "Jacques' Art Nest was a beautiful tribute to our rich history and the more than 2 million children whose lives have been impacted by NDI since 1976. As an NDI alum, I am continuously inspired by Jacques' vision and proud to carry forward his legacy - ensuring that every child has the chance to experience the life-changing power of dance."

"Jacques' Art Nest was a powerful reminder of the unique ability dance has to unite us all," said Kay Gayner, Artistic Director of National Dance Institute. "NDI programs have brought the joy and discipline of dance to generations of children, and we continue to grow through vibrant partnerships across the country and around the world. Our incredible community of dancers, educators, and supporters carries forward Jacques' belief that every child can soar to extraordinary heights."

"These nights are the crossroads of where education and entertainment intersect," said Daniel Ulbricht, NDI Board Member and Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet. "Inspiration, movement and laughter are all possible side effects from attending these special evenings."