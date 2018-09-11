Breaking: Nathan Lane and Andrea Martin Return to Broadway Next Year in GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS

Three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane and two-time Tony Award winner Andrea Martin will star this season on Broadway in the world premiere of, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, the new comedy by Taylor Mac.

Directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, Gary is set just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. Previews will begin at Broadway's Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Opening night is set for Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Taylor Mac, (who uses "judy," lowercase sic, not as a name but as a gender pronoun) is one of the most exciting theater artists of our time. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus marks Mac's highly anticipated Broadway debut. Mac is the conceiver/author/star of one of the most decorated and talked-about American cultural events in recent memory, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, as well as the author of the acclaimed play, Hir, and a MacArthur Fellow.

In Gary, Taylor Mac's singular world view intersects with Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Mac's extraordinary new play, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants - Lane and Martin - are charged with cleaning up the bodies. It's only 400 B.C. - but it feels like the end of the world.

The creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), and nine-time Tony Award winnerJules Fisher & three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Design).

Additional casting will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

