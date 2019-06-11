Nancy Giles Hosts Monthly Comedy Variety Show at Dixon Place

Actress and Emmy award-winning commentator Nancy Giles (CBS News Sunday Morning) curates / hosts "The Mosquito" her free, fast and furious monthly variety show with stand-ups, sit-downs and music at the Dixon Place Lounge on Manhattan's Lower East Side on Monday, June 17th at 7:30pm.

Giles, who starred on ABC-TV's "China Beach" & "Delta" series and has developed four solo shows at Dixon Place with director Ellie Covan, (most recently "The Further Adventures of the Accidental Pundette" in Feb. 2013) will be joined by a rotating cast of regulars who have in the past included: Pat Candaras, Cynthia Kaplan, Peri Gaffney, Kathryn Rossetter, Sheila Head, Susan Burns, Sue Giles, Nancy Shayne and MORE!

Free admission. Dixon Place Lounge is located at 161A Chrystie Street (btw Rivington and Delancey Streets) New York City. Subway: F to 2ND AVE, J/Z to BOWERY, 6 to SPRING, M to ESSEX, B/D to GRAND ST





