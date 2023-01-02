Nai-Ni Chen Announces The Bridge Dance Classes January 2-4

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Classes on Zoom and In Person Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level January 2 & 4, 2023. Dancers interested in attending the virtual session can join the class by registering at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfa6k8oMdzpbVufBQzqzILJh2iyoKIA88JJcg3j5xJQGB7Z2g/viewform.

New York - In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

The Bridge is now hybrid, with special classes being offered simultaneously in-person and online. These classes are aimed at professional dancers, and interested participants can register here for the live, in-person experience.

As a dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographers to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

The Bridge Class schedule:

Monday, January 2, 2023 | Kerry Lee (Chinese Dance) at 10am ET

Tapping into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 | Seyong Kim (Ballet) at 10am ET

Join ABT Certified Professor Seyong Kim for an amazing ballet experience.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts are a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through nainichen.org/donate.