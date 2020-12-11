NYCDA Foundation Announces Holiday Auction Featuring Chita Rivera, Danny Burstein, Joel Grey and More

The New York City Dance Alliance Foundation has announced their annual Holiday Auction to raise funds to support the Foundation's mission of awarding college scholarships to dancers.

"The NYCDAF College Scholarship Program awarded over $400,000 to the high school graduating class of 2020 - students greatly impacted by the pandemic," said NYCDAF Founder/Executive Director Joe Lanteri. "Your support will allow NYCDAF to offer similar support to the class of 2021. Together, we are investing in and nurturing the next generation of artists."

NYCDAF has partnered with CharityBuzz to offer many unique experiences for the Broadway fan.

Lots in the NYCDAF auction include:

Private Zoom Call with the Tony Award winner Chita Rivera

Private Zoom Call with 7-Time Tony Award Nominee Danny Burstein

Private Zoom Call with Broadway Choreographer and Emmy Award winner Josh Bergasse and NYC Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns

Private Zoom Call with Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas

Private Zoom Call with Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and Tony Award winner Joel Grey

Private Zoom Call with star of stage and screen Peter Gallagher and his daughter, Kathryn

Private Zoom Call with Tony Award nominee Sandy Duncan and choreographer Don Correia

Private Zoom call with SNL writer Alan Zweibel

Private Zoom call with NY Times Food and Wine Critic Florence Fabricant

Plus many more wonderful experiences!

To learn more and to bid please visit www.charitybuzz.com/support/NYCDAF. The auction ends on Dec. 17.