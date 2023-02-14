NYC Venue DROM to Host Earthquake Relief Concerts for Turkey and Syria

In light of the immensely destructive 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes which hit South- Eastern Turkey and Syria, New York venue DROM is hosting two earthquake relief concerts on February 18 and February 19. Nearly 40 musicians from Turkey, Syria, Tunisia, Macedonia, Armenia, Palestine, Greece, Israel, Venezuela and many more countries are coming together to help raise funds for those effected by this tragedy.

"All of us at Drom are devastated by the unimaginable and heartbreaking pictures we see on TV and online. Even if we are thousands miles apart we wanted people in need to know we are here to help during this difficult time," says Drom founder Serdar Ilhan.

"The day after the earthquakes we started reaching out to musicians around us to put together a fundraising event and received so much support from the artist community that we had to spread the event over two days. In less than three days since launching the campaign, we raised over $10,000 in ticket sales and hope to double it by the time of the fundraiser," adds Drom Programming Director Mehmet Dede.

Please join us in NYC on Feb 18-19 and if you are not able to attend in person help us spread the word so we can multiply the numbers and raise more for those in need. People from all corners of the US have donated so far. With over 30,000 lives claimed and more under the rubble, the people in Turkey and Syria are in dire need of help and support from communities across the world.

100% of Ticket Proceeds benefit Turkish Philanthropy Funds and Basmeh Zeitooneh, a registered non- governmental organization working in Syria and Turkey.

EARTHQUAKE RELIEF CONCERTS FOR TURKEY AND SYRIA

AT DROM NYC

85 Avenue A, New York, NY

Doors at 5:00pm, Shows at 6:00pm

Tickets: $50, $100, $250, and $500

Info & Tickets:

Saturday, Feb 18: https://dromnyc.com/event/earthquake-relief-concerts-for-turkey-syria-day-1

Sunday, Feb 19: https://dromnyc.com/event/earthquake-relief-concerts-for-turkey-syria-day-2