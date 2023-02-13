NYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With THE WANDERERS, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More

NYC Off Broadway Week is now live! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5. Tickets are available at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.

"We are proud to continue to work alongside NYC & Company in introducing New Yorkers and visitors alike to Off-Broadway. Each year, during the winter and fall, our program allows new audiences to come in and experience a variety of exceptional shows onstage in an intimate setting," said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.

This year's program is filled with star-studded performances; actress Katie Holmes will make her return to the stage in The Wanderers; RENT's Anthony Rapp stars in a one-man, five-piece rock band-backed show sharing his real-life story in Anthony Rapp's Without You; David Blaine is the producer behind the limited Off-Broadway show Asi Wind's Inner Circle; Orange Is The New Black's Constance Shulman stars in The Best We Could and the Tony-nominated Michelle Wilson stars in The Coast Starlight.

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2023 include:

1+1*

Anthony Rapp's Without You*

Asi Wind's Inner Circle

Becomes a Woman by Betty Smith*

The Best We Could*

black odyssey*

Blue Man Group

The Coast Starlight*

Dog Man: The Musical*

Drunk Shakespeare

Endgame*

Eva Luna

Friends! The Musical Parody

Gazillion Bubble Show

La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao

La Golondrina

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!

The Little Mermaid the Musical*

The Office! A Musical Parody

Perfect Crime

The Play That Goes Wrong

Solo, A Show About Friendship*

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Sugar Daddy*

The Wanderers*

Titanique*