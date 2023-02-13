NYC Off Broadway Week Kicks Off Today With THE WANDERERS, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More
Shows taking part include Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, Blue Man Group, Drunk Shakespeare and many more.
NYC Off Broadway Week is now live! The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5. Tickets are available at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.
"We are proud to continue to work alongside NYC & Company in introducing New Yorkers and visitors alike to Off-Broadway. Each year, during the winter and fall, our program allows new audiences to come in and experience a variety of exceptional shows onstage in an intimate setting," said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.
This year's program is filled with star-studded performances; actress Katie Holmes will make her return to the stage in The Wanderers; RENT's Anthony Rapp stars in a one-man, five-piece rock band-backed show sharing his real-life story in Anthony Rapp's Without You; David Blaine is the producer behind the limited Off-Broadway show Asi Wind's Inner Circle; Orange Is The New Black's Constance Shulman stars in The Best We Could and the Tony-nominated Michelle Wilson stars in The Coast Starlight.
Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2023 include:
1+1*
Anthony Rapp's Without You*
Asi Wind's Inner Circle
Becomes a Woman by Betty Smith*
The Best We Could*
black odyssey*
Blue Man Group
The Coast Starlight*
Dog Man: The Musical*
Drunk Shakespeare
Endgame*
Eva Luna
Friends! The Musical Parody
Gazillion Bubble Show
La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao
La Golondrina
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!
The Little Mermaid the Musical*
The Office! A Musical Parody
Perfect Crime
The Play That Goes Wrong
Solo, A Show About Friendship*
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Sugar Daddy*
The Wanderers*
Titanique*
