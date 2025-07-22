NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Awards Over $26 Million In College Scholarships To Young Dancers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The NYC Dance Alliance Foundation (NYCDAF) has announced that it awarded more than $26 million in college scholarships to 227 rising seniors and recent high school graduates through its 2025 College Scholarship Audition Program. A total of 534 scholarships were granted this summer, marking the most impactful year in the Foundation’s history.

Auditions were held on July 1 in New York City and July 15 in Phoenix, AZ, in conjunction with NYCDA’s National Finale events. Participants trained and auditioned in ballet, jazz, and contemporary styles for a panel of independent adjudicators and representatives from over 15 top-tier college dance programs, including Pace University, Chapman University, Southern Methodist University, The Hartt School, and Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

The scholarship program operates on a dual-track model: the NYCDA Foundation offers direct merit-based scholarships, typically ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, while college representatives may award institutional scholarships valued between $10,000 and $150,000 to dancers they wish to recruit. This approach significantly expands access to higher education for talented young artists.

“Our mission is simple but powerful: to remove financial barriers and invest in the next generation of performing artists,” said Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the NYCDA Foundation. “This program allows students to access high-level training and academic opportunities they may not have thought possible.”

The NYCDA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to advancing performing arts education and creating pathways for students to succeed in both artistic and academic settings. With the cost of college tuition rising over 25% in the past decade, the Foundation helps bridge the gap for students committed to excellence in dance.

The next round of College Scholarship Auditions will take place in Arizona and Florida in summer 2026. For more information, visit www.nycdancealliancefoundation.org.