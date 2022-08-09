Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOoSPHERE Arts Presents WE ARE NATURE 2022: Patterns Of Connection This Month

Events are on June 25, July 23, August 27, September 2, and September 24, 2022.

Aug. 9, 2022  
NOoSPHERE Arts presents WE ARE NATURE 2022: Patterns of Connection on June 25, July 23, August 27, September 2, and September 24, 2022 at the NOoSPHERE Arts Stage Roof, NYC and Kingsland Wildflowers at Broadway Stages, Brooklyn.

For more information and to register for the 8/27 free event, visit noosphere-arts.nyc/we-are-nature.

The third iteration of the NOoSPHERE Arts annual rooftop series combines arts, environmental activism, and community building. Set in a surreally beautiful nature sanctuary sprouting on top of an ExxonMobil industrial plant on the bank of Superfund site Newton Creek, the recurring WE ARE NATURE Rooftop Series offers a combination of multiple art forms - dance, music, performance, visual art, poetry, prose and film - addressing humanity's place in the greater All with the aim of engaging a diverse audience in environmental efforts through art.

This summer, NOoSPHERE Arts is once again collaborating with internationally renowned ecoliteracy scholar, Dr. Fritjof Capra. NOoSPHERE Arts selected five crucial topics from Fritjof Capra's Patterns of Connection (2021) around which their artists will create new, site-specific works for one-of-a-kind urban wildlife arenas. Over these five public events, the live art pieces will be complemented with poetically presented fact-based input from Dr. Capra in the form of readings, virtual and/or in-person appearances. NOoSPHERE Arts hopes audiences walk away with the central message that we already have solutions we know will work. Rather than perpetuating the prevalent sense of doom-which only causes people to give up-NOoSPHERE Arts' multidisciplinary rooftop programming instills belief in personal agency and hope through collective action.




