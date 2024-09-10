NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! Concert Will Benefit the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! will return for a special one-night-only concert presentation on Wednesday, October 30th, 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre located at The West Bank Cafe. This spooktacular evening will feature several members of the 2019 Off-Broadway cast, along with surprise Broadway guest stars, to benefit the revitalization efforts of the beloved Theatre District haunt!

With book, music, lyrics, and arrangements by Jordan Wolfe, Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! had a sold-out run Off-Broadway in 2019 at Hell’s Kitchen’s Theatre Row. The cast was led by TV's SMASH alum Jaime Cepero, alongside Broadway’s Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray), Michael Buchanan (Book of Mormon), Susan J. Jacks (Forbidden Broadway), and Meg Lanzarone (Marvelous Wonderettes), as well as the show’s creator, Jordan Wolfe. Directed and choreographed by Mitchell Walker of No Reverse Records, the sold-out run garnered rave reviews from both theater enthusiasts and horror fans alike.

In this hilarious rock 'n' roll spoof of the legendary 1968 zombie film, a town is overrun by strange, bloodthirsty creatures. As three couples seek refuge in an abandoned house, they must fight to survive the night… but will they? Expect horrors, bloodshed, and belting that will make your bones rattle and leave you howling with laughter!

This one-night concert will bring back the frightful fun of Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! with performances by original cast members and special guests from Broadway and beyond, making it a must-see for both theater and Halloween fans. Full casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

All proceeds from the concert will support the revitalization of The West Bank Cafe and The Laurie Beechman Theatre, the beloved Theatre District venue that has been home to countless productions and performers over the years.

Tickets for Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! Alive in Concert are available now at www.WestBankCafe.com, ranging from $35 to $50. There is a $25 food/drink minimum. Don’t miss this thrilling event, taking place just in time for Halloween!