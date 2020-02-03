NIGHT OF LIFE Comes to Sony Hall Benefiting The Trevor Project

NIGHT OF LIFE benefiting The Trevor Project is back! Produced by Leg Up On Life, an arts initiative dedicated to bringing the arts community together, is happy to announce the 4th NIGHT OF LIFE will return to Sony Hall!

NIGHT OF LIFE benefiting The Trevor Project brings together artists from several different mediums to create an explosive evening of performances. The evening will also include a pre show and post show dance floor kept electrified by DJ Bbari. This arts performance party will not only bring an abundance of jaw dropping performances but will also raise funds for The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project mission: "Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people ages 13-24. Every day, The Trevor Project saves young lives through its accredited, free and confidential phone, instant message and text message crisis intervention services. A lead and innovator in suicide prevention, The Trevor Project offers the largest safe social networking community for LGBTQ youth, best practice suicide prevention educational trainings, resources for youth and adults, and advocacy initiatives."

The line up contains a mix of Choreographers, Drag Queens, Musicians, with their performances filled with over 75+ dancers throughout the night. The line up includes several new performers to the evening: Dusty Ray Bottoms (Season 10 of 'Ru Paul's Drag Race', 'Cleopatra Experience'), Julius Rubio ('The Greatest Showman', 'Frozen', Stephen Spielberg's 'West Side Story'), Pixie Aventura, Keri René Fuller ('Waitress', National Tour of 'Cats') J Line, Magenta, Taylor DeNapoli (co-founder of Think Tank), Chris Jehnart ('Ephemera', Concert Anniversary Tour of 'Hairspray'), and Hawk Tyler.

Other returning artists in the line up include: Boudoir LeFleur (GLAM Award Winner for "Best Dancer Performer"), Bambina, Daniel Gold (National Tours of 'Miss Saigon' and 'Disney's Beauty and the Beast'), Dan Kiernan, Danielle Lussier (National Tour of 'Elf'), Lagoona Bloo (Season 14 of 'America's Got Talent', Season 13 of 'The Voice', National Tour of 'Elf'), Mike Baerga ('King Kong', 'Miss Saigon'), Miles Keeney (Adam Lambert, Paula Abdul, In The Heights Movie), MiMi Scardulla ('We Are Tigers', 'Kristen Chenoweth's For The Girls'), Miz. Diamond Wigfall, Neon Calypso (Sasha Velour's 'Nightgowns'), Selma Nilla, Steven Blandino ('Bridesmaids: A Dance Narrative')

Don't miss your chance to experience the NIGHT OF LIFE line up as they bring their unmatched talents to the stage as we raise funds for The Trevor Project.

Tickets are now available at the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/night-of-life-benefiting-the-trevor-project-21-tickets-91262924865?fbclid=IwAR1tEww5ZB-5crp6WYp8Z99jhd5Zab8sQhDPTGpSuYfnL438mNXULDKrHac





