NFL Player Solomon Thomas to Make Broadway Debut in MJ Cameo

NFL player and Broadway superfan Solomon Thomas will join the Broadway cast of MJ in a one-night-only cameo role on Friday, June 13. Thomas played for the New York Jets for the past three years and signed to the Dallas Cowboys in March 2025. While playing for New York, he was an avid supporter of Broadway, especially of MJ, seeing the show 6 times - once bringing almost a dozen teammates which was then featured on an episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” He has acted as a theater correspondent for CBS and even presented at last year’s Tony Awards.



“Solly has been such a great supporter and friend of Broadway and our show,” stated producer Lia Vollack. “We couldn’t think of a better way to thank him for his time in New York - giving him his Broadway debut!”



“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my time in New York than by making my Broadway debut!!” stated Thomas. “I am so grateful to MJ for making this dream come true and for the support over the past few years. It’s truly an honor to be able to witness the greatness of these performers. I hope to see everyone at the Neil Simon Theatre on June 13!”



MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson. The North American Tour has played to over 1.5 million patrons and is currently playing in Milwaukee, WI at the Bass Performance Hall, starring Jordan Markus. The Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre starring Roman Banks.

