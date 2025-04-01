NEWSIES, MARY POPPINS, & More Disney Titles to Join BroadwayHD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayHD will be bringing 10 classic and contemporary films from The Walt Disney Studios to the BroadwayHD streaming platform as part of a new licensing agreement. Beginning April 1 and with new titles rolling out throughout the year, BroadwayHD subscribers will receive access to productions from The Walt Disney Studios, including musicals, dramas, and the live stage performance of Newsies from 2017. Take a look at the full lineup below!

Titles and BroadwayHD Streaming Dates Include:

The King and I- 4/1/2025

Mary Poppins- 4/15/2025

Evita- 5/15/2025

The Rocky Horror Picture Show- 6/1/2025

Once- 7/1/2025

Hello, Dolly!- 8/1/2025

Newsies: The Broadway Musical- 9/1/2025

The Crucible- 10/15/2025

All About Eve- 11/1/2025

Annie (1999)- 12/1/202

About BroadwayHD

Currently celebrating 10 years as the industry leader streaming recorded and live-captured theatrical productions, BroadwayHD was launched in 2015 by Tony-award winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. BroadwayHD specializes in bringing the best of live theater via streaming to audiences in the U.S. and across the globe. Backed by years of experience in the industry, the team at BroadwayHD has a true understanding of how to film live theater, seamlessly capturing the thrill of live performances and bringing them from stage to screen. The platform was the first to livestream a Broadway musical with She Loves Me, earning itself a Guinness World Record in 2016.

From their first celebrated production of Romeo & Juliet, starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad, to their 2022 production of Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy starring Billy Crystal, BroadwayHD has cemented itself as the go-to destination for filmed stage productions. BroadwayHD's library currently contains hundreds of full-length stage plays and musicals that theater fans can access 24/7 on their computers, phones, tablets, and other streaming devices.