NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Launch North American Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK will launch a North American tour in January 2025. The tour will begin in a city in New York State to be announced at a later date.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by 2023 Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by 2023 Tony Award nominee Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda, New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner, 2023 Outer Critics Circle Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Susan Stroman.

Cities and tour dates along with casting and other information, will be announced later.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is currently nominated for 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, 6 Drama Desk Awards, 4 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, and 3 Chita Rivera Awards. Composer John Kander has been awarded a 2023 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and a Lifetime achievement Award from the Chita Rivera Awards. New York, New York won Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Choreography (Susan Stroman) and Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play or Musical (Beowulf Boritt).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features scenic design by Tony and 2023 Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and 2023 Tony Award nominee Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Emmy Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Donna Zakowska, lighting design by Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design by Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed, music supervision and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award Nominee Sam Davis, orchestrations by Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud, music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr., casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani.

A group of New Yorkers come together to chase their dreams of music, money, and love in the new Broadway musical as spectacular as the city itself. If they can make it there, they'll make it anywhere. Be a part of it.

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Tom Kirdahy, with Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Crossroads Live, Playing Field, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Colin Callender, Gilbert and DeeDee Garcia/Sue Vaccaro, Peter May, RileyFan, SilverHopkins+/Hunter Johnson, Jay Alix and Una Jackman, Eric Passmore, Thomas Swayne, Elliott Cornelious/Sunnyspot Productions, Santino DeAngelo/Cynthia J. Tong, Craig Balsam, Richard Batchelder, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Marguerite Hoffman, Jessica R. Jenen, John Gore Organization, MGM On Stage, James L. Nederlander, Linda B. Rubin, Seriff Productions, ShivHans Pictures, 42nd.club/Beards on Broadway, AGL Productions/Brad Blume, Hunter Arnold/Red Mountain Theatre, Cue to Cue Productions/Roy Putrino, Jamie deRoy/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Edgewood/Silva Theatrical Group, Dale Franzen/Henry R. Muñoz III, Deborah Green/Christine Mattsson, Branden Grimmett/DMQR Productions, Christen James/Gregory Carroll, NETworks Presentations/Lamar Richardson and Ron Simons/Adam Zell in association with MGM On Stage and Chartoff-Winkler.

