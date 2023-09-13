NEW YORK, NEW YORK Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released on 2-Disc CD

The album features 90 minutes of music from the show’s score, including orchestral interludes.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released on 2-Disc CD

NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available on 2-disc CD on Friday, September 15. The album was released in digital and streaming formats earlier this year. Unlike many cast recordings, the album features 90 minutes of music from the show’s score, including orchestral interludes. Like the show, the album is a love letter to New York City, with music ranging from thrilling Afro-Cuban rhythms, and traditional Big Band, to classic Broadway showstoppers. Released through the Wine & Peaches label, the album is produced by Michael CroiterSam DavisLin-Manuel Miranda, co-produced by Sonia FriedmanTom KirdahyCraig Balsam. Stream or download the album HERE or pre-order the CD on Amazon HERE.

 

A music video for the show’s iconic title track, “New York, New York,” highlights co-star Anna Uzele and features exclusive studio and performance footage. Watch below! Other musical highlights, including “But the World Goes ‘Round,” “Wine and Peaches,” and “Light,” are available on YouTube @NYNYBway.

 

The album features five bonus tracks, which include four original demo recordings of the show’s score, including one performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander (“Can You Hear Me?”), and three performed by John Kander and Fred Ebb (“Along Comes Love,” “Wine and Peaches,” and “New York, New York”). In addition, a special instrumental version of the title song is also included, so fans can perform their own versions of this legendary song about our great city. 

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – which ran at Broadway’s St. James Theatre from March 24 to July 30, 2023 – is a brand-new musical featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. The book is written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, and co-written by Tony Award nominee Sharon Washington. NEW YORK, NEW YORK is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, and produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK’s composer John Kander is the recipient of a 2023 Tony Award for “Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre” and a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Chita Rivera Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK is the recipient of the Tony Award for “Best Scenic Design of a Musical” (Beowulf Boritt), 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for “Outstanding Choreography” (Susan Stroman) and “Outstanding Scenic Design, Play or Musical” (Beowulf Boritt), the Drama Desk Award for “Best Scenic Design of a Musical” (Beowulf Boritt), and the Chita Rivera Award for “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.” The show’s orchestrations by Sam Davis and Daryl Waters were nominated for “Best Orchestrations” by the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

 

Album co-producer Craig Balsam comments “Our NEW YORK, NEW YORK cast album is both a tribute to John Kander’s vast legacy and New York City itself. This recording fulfills Kander’s vision of recreating the sound of the classic Broadway albums of the ‘50s through the ‘70s, with their warm and rich audio experience. Hearing the recording will be like you’re sitting right in the theater, soaking up the stunning orchestra and the voices of our phenomenal cast.”

 

In NEW YORK, NEW YORK, it is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his “major chord” in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere. 

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics (“New York, New York,” “But the World Goes ‘Round”), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town. Be a part of it. 

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015’s The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture New York, New York, written by Earl M. Rauch. 

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Tony Award nominee Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country, Hulu’s “The Girl from Plainville”) as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”) as Francine Evans, Clyde Alves (On the Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse WebbJanet Dacal (In the Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi BergaminiAllison BlackwellGiovanni BonaventuraJim BorstelmannLauren CarrMike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine CovilloGabriella EnriquezHaley FishAshley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard GattaStephen HannaNaomi KakukAkina KitazawaIan LibertoKevin LigonLeo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex PrakkenDayna Marie QuincyJulian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin RiveraVanessa SearsDavis WayneJeff Williams, and Darius Wright

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (POTUS), costume design by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Donna Zakowska (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (The Scottsboro Boys), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit), projection design by Christopher Ash (Network) and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis (Company), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis) and Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud (The Visit), music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical), casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani

 

The NEW YORK, NEW YORK Original Broadway Cast Recording from the Wine & Peaches label will be distributed worldwide by The Orchard.

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Original Broadway Cast Recording – TRACK LIST (with bonus songs)

 

ACT 1

1) Morning in New York

2) Cheering for Me Now

3) A Major Chord

4) New York in Summer

5) Better Than Before

6) One of the Smart Ones

7) Gold

8) Wine and Peaches

9) I Love Music

10) My Own Music

11) I’m What’s Happening Now

12) New York in the Rain

13) A Simple Thing Like That

14) Can You Hear Me?

15) Happy Endings /Let’s Hear It for Me

16) New York in the Snow

17) Marry Me / Act 1 Finale

 

ACT 2

18) Along Comes Love

19) San Juan Supper Club

20) A Quiet Thing

21) New York at Night

22) A Quell’ Amor

23) Sorry I Asked

24) But the World Goes ‘Round

25) New York Concerto

26) Music, Money, Love

27) Light

28) New York, New York

 

BONUS TRACKS

29) Can You Hear Me? (Original Demo) – performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda & John Kander

30) Along Comes Love (Original Demo) – performed by John Kander & Fred Ebb

31) Wine and Peaches (Original Demo) – performed by John Kander & Fred Ebb

32) New York, New York (Original Demo) – performed by John Kander & Fred Ebb

33) New York, New York (Cast Album Version, Instrumental)



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan Team Up For Why Dont You Get A Job? Photo
The Offspring, Sum 41 & Simple Plan Team Up For 'Why Don't You Get A Job?'

At the SOLD OUT Wantagh, NY stop of the Let The Bad Times Roll tour on September 2nd fans were treated to a special surprise from The Offspring. Tourmates Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 and Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan joined them for a collab performance of “Why Don’t You Get A Job?”. Watch the video now!

2
Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership Launches Pilot Program to Increase Diversity on Broa Photo
Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership Launches Pilot Program to Increase Diversity on Broadway

Learn about the launch of the Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership's pilot program, aimed at providing access and learning opportunities for underrepresented musicians on Broadway. The program kicks off with a meet & greet event with Local 802's DECIBAL Collective.

3
The Herb Alpert Foundation Donates $250,000 Matching Gift to the Entertainment Community F Photo
The Herb Alpert Foundation Donates $250,000 Matching Gift to the Entertainment Community Fund

The Entertainment Community Fund—formerly known as The Actors Fund—has received a generous $250,000 matching gift challenge donation from iconic trumpeter, A&M Records co-founder and philanthropist Herb Alpert, via the Herb Alpert Foundation.

4
Louisa Stancioff Shares Casss Song; Fall Tour Dates Announced Photo
Louisa Stancioff Shares 'Cass's Song'; Fall Tour Dates Announced

Beginning August 30, Stancioff will embark on a fall tour as support with Darlingside; a complete list of dates is below and tickets are available here. It was announced she is among a select group of artists chosen for an official showcase at the 2024 Folk Alliance International conference being held in Kansas City, MO, February 21-24. 

More Hot Stories For You

Tickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on BroadwayTickets On Sale Now For PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Shirine Babb Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as the 'Doctor' Next WeekShirine Babb Joins A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as the 'Doctor' Next Week
Rachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno CommentsRachel Zegler Featured in the 2023 Time100 Next List; Rita Moreno Comments
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next YearKelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year

Videos

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
ALADDIN

Recommended For You