NADA Miami Announces 2019 Exhibitor List

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, is pleased to announce the exhibitor list for NADA Miami 2019. The 17th edition of the fair will take place December 5-8, 2019 at Ice Palace Studios (1400 North Miami Avenue).



NADA Miami 2019 will showcase a diverse selection of local, national, and international galleries with 135 exhibitors representing 56 cities from 25 countries. The fair continues to grow in the 17th edition, welcoming 27 first-time exhibitors and 71 NADA Member galleries, which is a testament to NADA's year-round efforts to support its members and foster community engagement with its public. Most recently, NADA held the first Chicago Invitational, a tightly-curated contemporary art fair at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel, giving exhibitors the opportunity to showcase work in a new setting.



The 17th edition of NADA Miami continues to present the best of international contemporary art, welcoming returning galleries such as Tokyo's MISAKO & ROSEN, Montréal's Parisian Laundry, and Dürst Britt & Mayhew from The Hague; and drawing first time exhibitors from around the globe, including 80m2 Livia Benavides from Lima, Madrid-based Galeria Alegria, Galerie Iragui from Moscow, and Gasworks from London.



Some of this year's solo presentations include Agnieszka Brzezanska (BWA Warszawa), Aaron Gilbert (Lulu), Guadalupe Maravilla (Jack Barrett), Ariana Papademetropoulos (Soft Opening), and Peter Williams (Luis De Jesus Los Angeles).



NADA MIAMI 2019 EXHIBITORS:



14a, Hamburg

56 Henry, New York

80m2 Livia Benavides, Lima

AA|LA Gallery, Los Angeles

Adams and Ollman, Portland,

Alden Projects, New York

Galeria Alegria, Madrid

Althuis Hofland Fine Arts, Amsterdam

Rolando Anselmi, Berlin

Helena Anrather, New York

APALAZZOGALLERY, Brescia

Michael Benevento, Los Angeles

Jack Barrett, New York

Bombon Projects, Barcelona

Bonamatic, Copenhagen

Brennan & Griffin, New York

Burnaway, Atlanta

BWA Warszawa, Warsaw

Shane Campbell Gallery, Chicago

Carbon 12, Dubai

careva, Riga

CASANOVA, São Paulo

Clima, Milan

Copperfield, London

Creative Growth Art Center, Oakland

Luis De Jesus, Los Angeles

Deli Gallery, New York

Galerie Derouillon, Paris

Simone DeSousa Gallery, Detroit

Galerie Division, Montreal

Downs & Ross, New York

Dürst Britt & Mayhew, The Hague

Derek Eller Gallery, New York

EMBAJADA, San Juan

Et al., San Francisco

FIERMAN, New York

Fisher Parrish Gallery, New York

FORTNIGHT INSTITUTE, New York

Fragment Gallery, Moscow

Gasworks, London

Geary, New York

GOLESTANI, Dusseldorf

Gordon Robichaux, New York

Emma Gray, Santa Monica

The Green Gallery, Milwaukee

Jack Hanley Gallery, New York

Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton

Iragui, Moscow

JDJ, Garrison

Nina Johnson, Miami

KAYOKOYUKI, Tokyo

Galerie Parisa Kind, Frankfurt

Klaus von Nichtssagend Gallery, New York

Koenig & Clinton, New York

the Landing, Los Angeles

M. LeBlanc, Chicago

LEFEBVRE & FILS, Paris

Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne

Kristen Lorello, New York

LOYAL, Stockholm

ltd los angeles, Los Angeles

Lubov, New York

Lulu, Mexico City

Lyles & King, New York

MAGENTA PLAINS, New York

Malcolm X (MX) Gallery, New York

Marinaro, New York

Martos Gallery, New York

Kai Matsumiya, New York

MICKEY, Chicago

NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles

MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo

Charles Moffett, New York

Mrs., New York

NEW DISCRETIONS, New York

NıCOLETTı contemporary, London

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

PACT, Paris

Parisian Laundry, Montreal

PATRON, Chicago

The Pit, Glendale

Polana Institute, Warsaw

Bonny Poon, Paris

Anca Poterasu Gallery, Bucharest

Berthold Pott, Cologne

Project ArtBeat, Tbilisi

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

Raster, Warsaw

Regards, Chicago

Reyes | Finn, Detroit

Safe Gallery, New York

Satoko Oe Contemporary, Tokyo

SculptureCenter, New York

TIF SIGFRIDS, Athens

SITUATIONS, New York

SMART OBJECTS, Los Angeles

Soft Opening, London

Sorry We're Closed, Brussels

Jeffrey Stark, New York

Stems Gallery, Brussels

Jacky Strenz, Frankfurt

Super Dakota, Brussels

Tops Gallery, Memphis

Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York

Kate Werble Gallery, New York

White Columns, New York



NADA MIAMI 2019 PROJECTS:



4649, Tokyo

Wil Aballe Art Projects (WAAP), Vancouver

EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, New York

DES (Daniela Elbahara Studio), Mexico City

Detroit Presents, Detroit

Exo Exo, Paris

FALSE FLAG, New York

Melanie Flood Projects, Portland

Franz Kaka, Toronto

steven harvey fine art projects, New York

IDOLON GALLERY, Taipei City

in lieu, Los Angeles

Independent Curators International (ICI), New York

Know Wave, Los Angeles

Laney Contemporary, Savannah

Larrie, New York

L'INCONNUE, Montréal

Lítost, Prague

Galería Mascota, Mexico City

MOTHER GALLERY, Beacon

Potencja, Kraków

Selenas Mountain, New York

Tatjana Pieters, Ghent

SOPHIE TAPPEINER, Vienna

Towards, Toronto

Ulterior Gallery, New York

WE DO NOT WORK ALONE, Paris

XYZ collective, Tokyo

Zawahra Alejandro, San Juan





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You