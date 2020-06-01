Mustard Lane Launches New Service To Help Performers Survive
National event staffing agency, Mustard Lane, has launched a new Virtual Telegram Service in hopes of providing financial relief to performers across the country. The new endeavor allows customers to hire Mustard Lane's talented roster of Actors, Dancers, Singers, Comedians, and other artists to send a special message to loved ones everywhere.
The service is available in both basic and advance packages ranging from $40-$100. Customers can request high-quality videos of artists performing customized simple songs, dances, parodies, and more, that will be delivered within two to five days.
Mustard Lane typically provides "survival jobs" for performers to work as Brand Ambassadors, Promo Models, Product Specialists, and more, so that they can pursue their passions. Virtual Telegram aims to supply additional income for artists, who since the COVID-19 shut down are unable to work traditional gigs.
Mustard Lane CEO, Kristal Mallookis says, "We have so many incredibly talented artists who rely on us for work when they are in-between Broadway shows, cruise contracts, tours, etc. I know during these uncertain times it's difficult to find ways to not only be creative but to be able to earn an income from creative projects. This is a way for people to invest in the artists that so beautifully tell all of our great stories."
In addition to Virtual Telegram, Mustard Lane is now offering a variety of virtual services to customers. Clients can book, social ambassadors, which use the company's most popular artists on social media to connect brands with the right audience, virtual brand ambassadors, who greet and host online panels and virtual events, product specialists, who can demonstrate products virtually, and public speaking coaching sessions.
Virtual Telegram and Mustard Lane's other virtual services are available now. For more information and booking details visit: www.virtualtelegram.com
About Virtual Telegram by Mustard Lane: Virtual Telegram is a business property of parent company Mustard Lane, an event staffing agency based in New York City. Founded in 2020, the company's mission is to provide working artists with survival jobs, by connecting the right people to the right brands and making memories along the way.
