MusicalBasics Productions Presents Lionel Yu WE ARE ONE At the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, December 12

Yu is a Las Vegas-based artist who rose to internet stardom with YouTube channel We Are One (formerly MusicalBasics).

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

MusicalBasics Productions Presents Lionel Yu WE ARE ONE At the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, December 12

Genre-bending classical pianist Lionel Yu will return to New York City for the first time in four years to bring his 10-city “We Are One” tour to Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30PM.

Yu, the Las Vegas-based artist who rose to internet stardom with YouTube channel We Are One (formerly MusicalBasics), will perform original classical pieces and electrifying EDM remixes from his extensive catalogue.  Tickets are $40, $50 and $60 and available now at Click Here.

“I'm so excited to be presenting ‘We Are One' to a New York audience. If ever there were a city that represented how many diverse elements can merge into one whole, it's New York and if ever there were a time to reinforce the message, it's now,” said Yu, who will also be taking “We Are One” to nine other cities worldwide.

After working as a financial analyst in New York for 8 years, Chinese-American pianist Lionel Yu left Wall Street in 2019 to pursue a full-time music career. Since then, his Youtube channel "We Are One" has gone viral and amassed over 1.25 million subscribers and hundreds of millions of views. Yu has performed at New York's Carnegie Hall, London's Barbican and DC's Kennedy Center and been featured on the UK's Classic FM, London Live UK and New York's WNYC.  He released his first full-length album of original classical piano compositions, MusicalStories, in 2021, and a second volume MusicalStories Vol. II in early 2022. His most popular original composition, "Fires of a Revolution" has been viewed 5 million times while his most popular video, a piano solo rendition of Dr. Dre's "Still DRE" has been viewed 15+ Million times: https://youtu.be/j5LzEASx4YM.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre

See photos of opening night of Hello, Dolly! at the Renaissance Theatre starring Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and more!

2
Video: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing Pure Imagination in WONKA Preview Photo
Video: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview

A new promo for Wonka has been released, featuring a first listen to Timothée Chalamet singing 'Pure Imagination.' While 'Pure Imagination' is from the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory film, Neil Hannon, Simon Farnaby and Paul King have written new songs for the film. Hear Chalamet sing the classic song in a new video!

3
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two

The Gilded Age has returned for season two with a fresh lineup of Broadway stars! The first season of Julian Fellowes' series featured over 60 Broadway alums, including Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Cynthia Nixon, and more. Check out which faces you recognize from the theatre, including new additions like Laura Benanti and Jeremy Shamos.

4
Photos: Bryan Cranston Hosts Celebrity Poker Tournament Photo
Photos: Bryan Cranston Hosts Celebrity Poker Tournament

See photos from the Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEAPhotos: Get a First Look at Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott in DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA
THE LION KING Celebrates 26th Anniversary on BroadwayTHE LION KING Celebrates 26th Anniversary on Broadway
SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024
Bonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELENBonnie Milligan Will Lead Industry Readings of New Musical HELEN

Videos

Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham & Jason Sudeikis Perform 'Shallow'
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You