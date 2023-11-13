MusicalBasics Productions Presents Lionel Yu WE ARE ONE At the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, December 12

Genre-bending classical pianist Lionel Yu will return to New York City for the first time in four years to bring his 10-city “We Are One” tour to Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30PM.

Yu, the Las Vegas-based artist who rose to internet stardom with YouTube channel We Are One (formerly MusicalBasics), will perform original classical pieces and electrifying EDM remixes from his extensive catalogue. Tickets are $40, $50 and $60 and available now at Click Here.

“I'm so excited to be presenting ‘We Are One' to a New York audience. If ever there were a city that represented how many diverse elements can merge into one whole, it's New York and if ever there were a time to reinforce the message, it's now,” said Yu, who will also be taking “We Are One” to nine other cities worldwide.

After working as a financial analyst in New York for 8 years, Chinese-American pianist Lionel Yu left Wall Street in 2019 to pursue a full-time music career. Since then, his Youtube channel "We Are One" has gone viral and amassed over 1.25 million subscribers and hundreds of millions of views. Yu has performed at New York's Carnegie Hall, London's Barbican and DC's Kennedy Center and been featured on the UK's Classic FM, London Live UK and New York's WNYC. He released his first full-length album of original classical piano compositions, MusicalStories, in 2021, and a second volume MusicalStories Vol. II in early 2022. His most popular original composition, "Fires of a Revolution" has been viewed 5 million times while his most popular video, a piano solo rendition of Dr. Dre's "Still DRE" has been viewed 15+ Million times: https://youtu.be/j5LzEASx4YM.