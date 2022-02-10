Musical Theatre Performance Academy Returns With In-Person Summer Intensive

Musical Theatre Performance Academy is officially back after a brief hiatus. This time with their Triple Threat Training Camp, a five day, in-person musical theatre intensive located in the heart of NYC. Built for ages 13-18, this intensive gives the next generation of theatre artists a safe space to hone their craft and prepare for a future in the industry.

With master classes taught by Broadway professionals, including classes in dance, audition prep, and acting technique, these artists will grow into well-rounded performers that understand what it takes to "break into the biz". Some of this year's instructors include Afra Hines (Funny Girl, Hadestown, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid), Joshua Burrage (Newises, A Bronx Tale). In addition to classes, students finish the week with a professionally filmed self-tape audition, which will include live coaching with one of our instructors. Last but certainly not least, no theatre intensive is complete without a ticket to one of Broadway's hottest shows!

The Musical Theater Performance Academy proudly provides affordable musical theater training in the heart of NYC. MTPA was founded in 2018 and opened with $10 drop-in dance classes in January of 2019. Located in the heart of New York City's theatre district, MTPA is situated to offer classes taught by Broadway performers and NYC's top casting directors, agents, coaches and choreographers. Students learn how to collaborate with artists, make and maintain industry relationships, set professional goals and understand the business side of the industry.

What: Triple Threat Training Camp

Where: New York, NY

When: June 27-July 1, 2022

Registration is open from February 15-March 31, 2022. For more information check out their website: www.mtperformanceacedmy.com