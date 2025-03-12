Music Theatre International Launches 'The Camp Broadway Collection' for Camps And Summer-Schools

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music Theatre International (MTI) and Broadway Education Alliance Inc. has announced that the American Camp Association NY/NJ Conference, that MTI will begin offering The Camp Broadway Collection, an all-new, customizable, experiential learning program designed to teach children the fundamentals of musical theatre, character development, and the essential life skills they need to deliver a great performance on and off the stage. The inaugural collection includes five beloved musicals namely Annie, Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Shrek the Musical, and Seussical.

According to the National Arts Education Data Project, 79% of all schools in the United States do not provide students with access to theatre arts education during the school day. The alliance between MTI and BEA seeks to serve the out-of-school youth enrichment sector, which includes traditional camps, community organizations, libraries, and the rapidly growing number of camp-summer school partnerships. The package provides youth organizations with authorized production assets and standards-aligned educational materials, with the intention of expanding community-based performing arts learning opportunities for children throughout the year.

Inspired by Camp Broadway's time-tested teaching methodology, each all-inclusive show- specific package includes 40-hours of programming that demonstrates the process of presenting a 25-minute, author approved, five-song musical showcase. Designed to support organizations with limited staff, resources, and/or instructional time, Camp Broadway's production assets include a customizable rehearsal schedule and class session descriptions, easy-to-use staging charts and instructional videos, piano scores, rehearsal and performance tracks, costume inspiration, and scenic designs that can be painted or projected. The package also includes a wide range of supplemental materials such as technical theatre and non-performance projects, standards-aligned lesson plans, and “best practices from the pros” on a wide variety of topics, as well as at-home activities to engage the entire family.

“Thirty years ago, Camp Broadway was founded on the principle that engagement in the arts provides children with a pathway for exploring the world beyond their own, a platform for discovering their unique talents and a creative process for developing their character—both on and off the stage,” says Susan E. Lee, founder and President of the Broadway Education Alliance. “By introducing the ‘Camp Broadway Collection', we hope to inspire youth groups everywhere to leverage the popularity of Broadway, embrace the power of performance, and harness the inherent fun of putting on a show as a creative way to teach kids how to be effective and empathetic communicators who can collaborate with and be respectful of others.”

“Camps and out-of-school programs are a vital part of the Broadway ecosystem,” said John Prignano, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development of Music Theatre International. “The Camp Broadway Collection is not simply another version of a musical. It is a masterclass for grade schoolers on the process of presenting a musical and an innovative approach to making classic Broadway musicals relevant to kids and families who may have not had any exposure to the artform. It is a welcome addition to our ever-expanding catalogue of authorized theatrical works that serve amateur performers at every stage of their life—from kids, and teens to adults and seniors.”