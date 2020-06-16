Music Director Jaap van Zweden Donates $500,000 to NY Phil Plays On Emergency Fund

In support of the Orchestra's musicians during the months that the New York Philharmonic will not be able to perform in David Geffen Hall, Music Director Jaap van Zweden has donated a lead gift of $500,000 to the NY Phil Plays On Emergency Fund. Maestro van Zweden's gift, the largest single gift to date, has brought the fund's current total to $3 million. Joining him with significant donations are Board Members and other major contributors.

"This is such a challenging time, and I have been giving a great deal of thought to finding a way to demonstrate how valued the members of the New York Philharmonic are to me, to New York City, to the world," said New York Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden. "And so, I have decided to make a gift in their honor. I hope that this will inspire others to give and to keep supporting our great orchestra."

Board Co-Chairmen Peter W. May and Oscar L. Tang both expressed profound gratitude to Jaap van Zweden and to all who have given to the NY Phil Plays On Emergency Fund.

Peter May stated: "We are dedicated to keeping this iconic American institution as healthy as possible during the current major health crisis, and we are so grateful to all who have supported us, with special thanks to Jaap."

Oscar Tang added: "The financial implications from this pandemic are staggering, which is why the Board is so grateful to Jaap for this remarkable lead gift, which will help us overcome this unprecedented challenge. We thank all of our New York Philharmonic supporters who continue to generously donate. We all look forward to the day when our live performances will be back."

A generous group of Philharmonic Board Members and major donors is matching all donations to the NY Phil Plays On Emergency Fund until June 30. More information is available at nyphil.org/playsonfund.

Photo Credit: Simon van Boxtel

