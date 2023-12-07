Museum Of Chinese In America Presents Opens Its 5 SENSES OF CHINATOWN Exhibition To The Public

The new fall exhibition will delight all of the senses while spotlighting students in the Chinatown community.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Museum Of Chinese In America Presents Opens Its 5 SENSES OF CHINATOWN Exhibition To The Public

Yesterday, The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), the cultural hub in Chinatown known for preserving and documenting the Chinese-American diaspora dating back to the 1900s, opened its new exhibition, Click Here," in partnership with students in the community.

MOCA has partnered with more than 75 students from the Transfiguration School, Middle School 131, and the High School for Dual Languages to incorporate their paintings, collages, and digital artwork that describe the true essence of Chinatown. The exhibition will stay open until May 26, 2024.

5 Senses of Chinatown captures the unique character of this residential and commercial neighborhood through the senses of student artists who have created drawings, paintings, collages, poetry, and digital artwork for the exhibition. Shown alongside historical artifacts and images from MOCA's collection, images from several photographers, and interactive smell and sound stations, their work forms a collective portrait of Manhattan's Chinatown.




