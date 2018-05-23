Muny Announces Full Cast and Creative for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for the theater's opening centennial season show, Jerome Robbin's Broadway. In its first production ever in the world since its original Broadway and national tour productions, Jerome Robbins' Broadway will run June 11 - 17. Jerome Robbins' Broadway is proudly sponsored by U.S. Bank.

"After two years of intense work by dozens of people, I am thrilled we are finally here!" said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "I must acknowledge Megan Larche Dominick, Cynthia Onrubia and Chris Bailey for their heroic work in assembling this extraordinary company of 50 premier artists for this extraordinary show."

Joining the previously announced Rob McClure (The Setter/Emcee/Pa/Tevye/Floy) are Sarah Bowden (Claire/Tuptim/Fruma Sarah/Mama Crook), Peter Chursin (King Simon), Gabriel Cytron (Michael), Alexa De Barr (Maria/Monotony Soloist), Jess Fry (Angel/George), Leeds Hill (Ozzie), Sarah Marie Jenkins (Peter Pan), Cole Joyce (John), Maggie Lakis (Ma/Golde), Jenny Powers (Hildy/Monotony Singer), Drew Redington (Chip), Sean Rozanski (Bernardo/Monotony Soloist Trombone), Garen Scribner (Gaby/Tony/Monotony Clarinet), Elizabeth Teeter (Wendy), Tanairi Vazquez (Anita), Davis Wayne (Riff) and Erica Wong (Eliza). A noteworthy ensemble completes this cast, including Lindsay Bell, Jessica Bishop, Kyle Coffman, Whitney Cooper, Darien Crago, Lauren Csete, Nicolas De La Vega, Sean Ewing, Patrick Garr, Peter Garza, Berklea Going, Sean Harrison Jones, Evan Kinnane, Marina Lazzaretto, Chris Lingner, Robin Masella, Melissa Hunter McCann, Mitchell McCroskey, Connor McRory, Courtney Ortiz, Hillary Porter, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, Emilio Ramos, Mariah Reshea Reives, Kyle Samuel, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Gabi Stapula, Bethany Ann Tesarck, Brandon L. Whitmore, Andrew Wilson and Victor Wisehart.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

As previously announced, Jerome Robbins' Broadway is directed by Cynthia Onrubia with production supervision by Chris Bailey and music direction by Michael Horsley.

Rob McClure (The Setter/Emcee/Pa/Tevye/Floy) Muny Credits: Into the Woods (Baker), Beauty and The Beast (Lumiere), Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius); The Addams Family (Gomez), Mary Poppins (Bert), Shrek (Farquaad), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour). Broadway: Chaplin (Tony Nomination), Something Rotten, Noises Off, Honeymoon in Vegas, I'm Not Rappaport and Avenue Q.

Sarah Bowden (Claire/Tuptim/Fruma Sarah/Mama Crook) Muny debut! Sarah was Cassie in A Chorus Line at The Hollywood Bowl. In Germany, she played leading roles in Cabaret, A Chorus Line, 9 to 5, Flashdance, and most recently, Esmeralda in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame. www.sarahbowden.de

Peter Chursin (King Simon) Muny credits: West Side Story (2013). Favorite credits: Brigadoon (NYC Center), On the Town (Broadway), West Side Story (Broadway, original cast), Wicked (Chistery, Broadway/National tour/LA), Twyla Tharp Dance, Complexions Contemporary Ballet. TV/Film: Flesh and Bone (Starz), Saturday Night Live (with Jimmy Fallon), America's Got Talent and more! Proud AEA member.

Gabriel Cytron (Michael) Previous Muny experience includes Newsies (Les) and The Little Mermaid.

Alexa De Barr (Maria/Monotony Soloist) Muny debut! Tour credits: An American in Paris (First National), West Side Story (European Tour). Off-Broadway: Trip Of Love. Regional: Cabaret (Sacramento Music Circus), Nice Work if You Can Get It, Singin' in the Rain (Cyd Charisse, Arts Center Coastal Carolina), Anything Goes. Other: Bombshell in Concert.

Jess Fry (Angel/George) Muny debut! Broadway: M. Butterfly (Kurogo). Regional: Mamma Mia! (Ensemble, Pioneer Theatre), The Wild Party (Jackie) and Rent (Ensemble) for Stanford University. Developmental Lab: Other World (Tiger Strike). TV: The Americans. jessfry.com

Leeds Hill (Ozzie) is thrilled to be back at The Muny where he earned his Actors' Equity card in 2010! Muny credits: Beauty and the Beast, Damn Yankees, Footloose. Broadway: Cabaret (Bobby, u/s Emcee, starring Alan Cumming). National tour: Cabaret, Mary Poppins (Neleus). BFA from CCM (Musical Theatre). Proud AEA Member (Thanks, Muny!) @LeedsHill

Sarah Marie Jenkins (Peter Pan) Muny debut! Broadway: Cats revival (Jennyanydots). World premieres: Can-Can revival, Marvin Hamlisch's The Nutty Professor directed by Jerry Lewis and Honeymoon in Vegas. Tours: Legally Blonde, Guys and Dolls, Swing!, Peter Pan with Cathy Rigby. TV: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Law & Order SVU. Proud AEA! @SarahMJenkins

COLE JOYCE (John) Previous Muny appearances include: Newsies, The Little Mermaid, The Music Man and The Wizard of Oz.

Maggie Lakis (Ma/Golde) Muny credits: Into The Woods (Milky White). Other credits: Something Rotten! (Bea, first national tour), Avenue Q (Off-Broadway, first national tour), Duncan Sheik and Nell Benjamin's Because of Winn-Dixie (Delaware Theatre), John Doyle's reimagined Allegro (Classic Stage Co.), Sunday in the Park with George (Arden Theatre) and Little Shop of Horrors (Theatre Horizon).

Jenny Powers (Hildy/Monotony Singer) Muny: Mamma Mia!; The Addams Family, Mary Poppins, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Camelot and Oliver! Broadway: Rizzo in Grease and Meg in Little Women. Theatre highlights: Lois Lane in It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman!; Donnybrook! (Drama Desk nomination); Dangerous Beauty, Happiness, Secondhand Lions and Little Dancer. TV: The Mysteries of Laura, Blue Bloods, Power, The Good Wife, Mercy, Law & Order CI, Nurse Jackie, All My Children. jenny-powers.com

Drew Redington (Chip) Select Muny credits: Oklahoma! (Slim), Hairspray (I.Q.), 42nd Street and Hello, Dolly! Broadway: Holiday Inn. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Marriott Theatre, Casa Mañana, The Muny (A Chorus Line), Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. TV: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Today Show. Instagram: @drewseph_red

Sean Rozanski (Bernardo/Monotony Soloist Trombone) Muny debut! National tours: The Bodyguard (fight captain/swing) and Dirty Dancing (Ensemble, u/s Robbie Gould). Concert dance: Giordano Dance Chicago.

Garen Scribner (Gaby/Tony/Monotony Clarinet) Muny debut! Broadway/National tour: An American in Paris (Jerry). Former soloist with the San Francisco Ballet and artist of Nederlands Dans Theater I. @garenscribner

Elizabeth Teeter (Wendy) Broadway: The Crucible with Saoirse Ronan (Betty), The Audience with Helen Mirren (Young Elizabeth) and Mary Poppins (Jane Banks). St. Louis: The Muny (Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Meet Me In St. Louis, and more), The Rep, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Missouri Ballet, New Jewish Theatre, The Tennessee Williams Festival and, most recently, Variety Theatre's The Wizard of Oz.

Tanairi Vazquez (Anita) Broadway credits: Hamilton, On Your Feet!; Gigi, Wonderland, West Side Story (revival). Tours: first national tour of Come Fly Away (u/s Babe/Slim). Film/TV: A Luv Tale (web series), Law & Order, The Blacklist, Orange Is the New Black (recurring, Season 3), Smash (Season 2).

Davis Wayne (Riff) Muny debut! He is a Pittsburgher turned New Yorker, and a graduate of Pace University's Musical Theatre program. Instagram: @Davis_wayne

Erica Wong (Eliza) Broadway: M. Butterfly, The King and I. National tours: An American in Paris. Regional: In Your Arms (The Old Globe). Ballet: Milwaukee Ballet, Ballet Theatre of Maryland. Proud AEA member.@ericawaiyee

Link for more information: https://muny.org/jerome-robbins-broadway/

ABOUT THE SHOW:

By: James M. Barrie, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Bock, Sammy Cahn, Moose Charlap, Betty Comden, Larry Gelbart, Morton Gould, Adolph Green, Oscar Hammerstein II, Sheldon Harnick, Arthur Laurents, Carolyn Leigh, Stephen Longstreet, Jerome Robbins, Richard Rodgers, Burt Shevelove, Stephen Sondheim, Joseph Stein and Jule Styne.

In its first major staging since leaving Broadway in 1990, Jerome Robbins' Broadway is an epic musical anthology that honors the career highlights of Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Jerome Robbins. Filled with mesmerizing production numbers from some of Robbins' biggest hits, including West Side Story, On the Town, Peter Pan, The King and I and Fiddler on the Roof, this is one monumental Muny premiere befitting a celebratory start to our centennial season!

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are: Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

