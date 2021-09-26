Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE! Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Musical

Moulin Rouge! is back on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Sep. 26, 2021  

Moulin Rouge! has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.


