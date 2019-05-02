Morrissey Announces Broadway Residency

Rock singer Morrissey will make his Broadway debut with a retrospective show at New York City's Lunt-Fontanne Theater!

The show, an exploration of the singer's expansive career, will run for seven days from May 2nd to May 11th.

Morrissey's upcoming record, 'California Son,' is a collection of 1960/70s classic covers. It is released on May 24th via Etienne Records/BMG.

Another milestone in an already storied career, longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before.

After last year's cover of the Pretenders' "Back on the Chain Gang" gave fans a taste of what was to come, Morrissey follows his acclaimed eleventh studio album 'Low in High School' with 'California Son' that will see Moz take on luminaries of the 60s and 70s like Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, and Bob Dylan while also delving into more obscure musicians of the time, such as early gay icon Jobriath and political activist Phil Ochs. The collection also boasts collaborations with alt-rock royalty including Billy Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Ed Droste (Grizzly Bear), Sameer Gadhia (Young the Giant), and LP.

Tickets for Morrissey's Broadway engagement go on sale Friday, March 8 via www.MorrisseyOfficial.com. Morrissey recently teased the release of 'California Son' by releasing his rendition of the Roy Orbison classic "It's Over." Listen below:

Morrissey is an English singer, songwriter, and author. He became known in the 1980s as the frontman of rock band the Smiths, and has since pursued a solo career.

In 1988, Morrissey launched his solo career with Viva Hate, as well as follow-up albums Kill Uncle, Your Arsenal, and Vauxhall and I.

In the mid-to-late 1990s, his albums Southpaw Grammar and Maladjusted charted but were less well-received.

Morrissey began a hiatus in 1998, and re-emerged in 2004 with the success of his comeback album, You Are the Quarry. In the following years, he released albums Ringleader of the Tormentors, Years of Refusal, World Peace Is None of Your Business, and Low in High School, as well as an autobiography and a novel.





