Moliere in the Park's TARTUFFE, Starring Raul Esparza and Samira Wiley, Extends Through July 12

Due to popular demand, Molière in the Park has extended the run of its critically acclaimed live stream recording of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's TARTUFFE, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, through Sunday, July 12 on their YouTube channel.

The recorded rebroadcast of the TARTUFFE live stream is now available to watch right here on BroadwayWorld. Tune in here!

The cast includes four-time Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Raúl E. Esparza (Seared at MCC, Company on Broadway), Emmy and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley (Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black"), Kaliswa Brewster (Showtime's "Billions," Intelligence at NYTW), Toccarra Cash (The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway, CBS's "Blue Bloods"), Christopher Henry Coffey (Bronx Bombers at Circle in the Square, Water by the Spoonful at Second Stage), Naomi Lorrain (Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," Behind the Sheet at EST), Jared McNeill (Battlefield at BAM, The Valley of Astonishment at Theatre for a New Audience), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman, Into the Woods at Roundabout - Lucille Lortel Award nominee), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute on Broadway, CBS's "As the World Turns") and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer at EST, Gertrude Stein Saints at Abrons).

The production team includes Garth Belcon - MIP Co-Founding Producer, Kris Stone - Production Design, Andrew Carluccio - Video Programmer & Technology Consultant (MIP's The Misanthrope, TFANA/Bard Fisher Center's Mad Forest), Paul Pinto - Sound Designer/Composer (TFANA/Bard Fisher Center's Mad Forest, thingNY's SubtracTTTTTTTTT), Emily Rawson & Jonathan Kokotajlo - Animation, John Freeman/Century Tree - Visual Director, Thyra Hartshorn - Production Manager and Celine Ariniello - Communications & Marketing Associate.

Tartuffe (Raúl E. Esparza): a dubiously pious crook, happy to use the bible as a prop for personal gain. Orgon (Samira Wiley): a naive, lost, and aging patriarch, lusting for his fleeting power. When these two forces meet in Molière's timely satire TARTUFFE, division and chaos take over, until lies are exposed and fallacy is extracted from the home.

Follow the cast and creative team on their special #Tartuesday Twitter Event on Tuesday, July 7 at 7pm EST as they live-tweet during the rebroadcast.

Molière in the Park (MIP) was created in the fall of 2018 and is dedicated to bringing yearly, free, inclusive productions of Molière's masterpieces to The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park. Molière is considered one of the world's greatest French satirists and they aim to make his work a vital part of Brooklyn's diverse cultural landscape. Every year they will produce one of his comedies translated into English and bring our community together, free of charge, to experience subversive and timeless theater under the stars.

