Moliere in the Park's TARTUFFE, Starring Raul Esparza and Samira Wiley, Extends Through July 12
Due to popular demand, Molière in the Park has extended the run of its critically acclaimed live stream recording of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's TARTUFFE, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, through Sunday, July 12 on their YouTube channel.
The recorded rebroadcast of the TARTUFFE live stream is now available to watch right here on BroadwayWorld. Tune in here!
The cast includes four-time Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Raúl E. Esparza (Seared at MCC, Company on Broadway), Emmy and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley (Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black"), Kaliswa Brewster (Showtime's "Billions," Intelligence at NYTW), Toccarra Cash (The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway, CBS's "Blue Bloods"), Christopher Henry Coffey (Bronx Bombers at Circle in the Square, Water by the Spoonful at Second Stage), Naomi Lorrain (Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," Behind the Sheet at EST), Jared McNeill (Battlefield at BAM, The Valley of Astonishment at Theatre for a New Audience), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman, Into the Woods at Roundabout - Lucille Lortel Award nominee), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute on Broadway, CBS's "As the World Turns") and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer at EST, Gertrude Stein Saints at Abrons).
The production team includes Garth Belcon - MIP Co-Founding Producer, Kris Stone - Production Design, Andrew Carluccio - Video Programmer & Technology Consultant (MIP's The Misanthrope, TFANA/Bard Fisher Center's Mad Forest), Paul Pinto - Sound Designer/Composer (TFANA/Bard Fisher Center's Mad Forest, thingNY's SubtracTTTTTTTTT), Emily Rawson & Jonathan Kokotajlo - Animation, John Freeman/Century Tree - Visual Director, Thyra Hartshorn - Production Manager and Celine Ariniello - Communications & Marketing Associate.
Tartuffe (Raúl E. Esparza): a dubiously pious crook, happy to use the bible as a prop for personal gain. Orgon (Samira Wiley): a naive, lost, and aging patriarch, lusting for his fleeting power. When these two forces meet in Molière's timely satire TARTUFFE, division and chaos take over, until lies are exposed and fallacy is extracted from the home.
Follow the cast and creative team on their special #Tartuesday Twitter Event on Tuesday, July 7 at 7pm EST as they live-tweet during the rebroadcast.
Molière in the Park (MIP) was created in the fall of 2018 and is dedicated to bringing yearly, free, inclusive productions of Molière's masterpieces to The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park. Molière is considered one of the world's greatest French satirists and they aim to make his work a vital part of Brooklyn's diverse cultural landscape. Every year they will produce one of his comedies translated into English and bring our community together, free of charge, to experience subversive and timeless theater under the stars.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Hamilton Character from These Blurry Images?
These Hamilton pictures are a bit blurry... can you figure out which characters they are?...
HAMILTON Cast Album Returns to #1 Spot on the iTunes Chart
The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording has returned to the #1 spot on iTunes' Top Albums chart, ahead of the musical's premiere on Disney+ tomo...
Oliver Dowden Meets With Andrew Lloyd Webber at the London Palladium to Test Safety Measures
Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has shared photos on Twitter of a meeting that recently took place between hi...
THE MOUSETRAP To Reopen in the West End on Friday 23 October
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap - the longest running show in the world, which had to be suspended when the Coronavirus Pandemic resulted in the closu...
VIDEO: Watch A CAPITOL FOURTH with Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Renee Fleming and More!
A Capitol Fourth will present a virtual version of its annual concert, in honor of its 40th anniversary. This year's show is co-hosted by John Stamos ...
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for a Very Red, White and Broadway Fourth of July!
Kick off the holiday weekend with fifty of our favorite patriotic showtunes. From musicals about American history like Ragtime and Hamilton, to Americ...