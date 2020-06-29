VIDEO: Watch the Full Streamed Production of TARTUFFE, Starring Raul Esparza and Samira Wiley

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley led a live stream presentation of Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's TARTUFFE, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.

The production was co-presented by Molière in the Park and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside.

The cast also included Kaliswa Brewster, Naomi Lorrain, Jared McNeill, Jennifer Mudge, Rosemary Prinz and Carter Redwood.

Watch the full production below!

The stream is available through July 1.

Tartuffe: a dubiously pious crook, happy to use the bible as a prop for personal gain. Oronte: a naive, lost, and aging patriarch, lusting for his fleeting power. When these two forces meet in Molière's timely satire TARTUFFE, division and chaos take over, until lies are exposed and fallacy is extracted from the home.

