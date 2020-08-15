Model Sophie Sumner, Comedian Matt Vita, And Broadway Producer David Lambert Join AS SEEN ON Podcast
They join a cast that includes Bryan Mittelstadt, Brianna Cala, Dina Laura, and Lizzie Kehoe.
America's Next Top Model Sophie Sumner, Comedian Matt Vita, and Broadway Producer David Lambert join the Grace Day penned podcast, AS SEEN ON.
Featured on Episode 10, "The Titanic was Trumped", Sumner, Vita, and Lambert join a cast that includes Bryan Mittelstadt, Brianna Cala, Dina Laura, and Lizzie Kehoe.
Produced by Tessa Faye Talent, AS SEEN ON is an anthology narrative podcast about tropes and literature in film, available on iTunes & Spotify. From creator Grace Day, "we want people to give stereotypes and tropes in entertainment a second-thought. While some episodes might make you cry and others will make you laugh, we hope that all of them will create a conversation, even if it starts with "I don't get it."
AS SEEN ON stars Grace Day and features the talents of James Jelkin, Sarah Faye Beard, Harrison Collmus, Chelsea Stavis, Pierce LoPachin, Alana Smith, Christy Hall, David LaMorte, Laura Cantwell, Derek Nicoletto, Haley Rice, Genvieve Johnson, Rosie Kreider, Dani Nelson, Patrick Elliott, Sam Morales, Erin Dahl, Aimee Sophie, Michael Corcoran, Sean Harrison Jones, Giuditta Lattanzi, Katie Lugo, Alexis Sims, Abby Knipp, Ricky DeRosa, Sam Franco, Sophia Grasso, Tom Berklund, Khalia Davis, Parker Drown, and Emily Best. Filmmaker Mark Duplass makes a guest cameo.
Link to podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/as-seen-on/id1512281886
Link to podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Rkm0wKOb7ae6HpYWXjsml?si=kJs8ItkHRwmU7EGP-lVqqw
