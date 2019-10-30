Mobile Rush Policy Has Been Announced For SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Producers David Carpenter, John Arthur Pinckard, and Hunter Arnold have announced that the Broadway return of the Tony-nominated, Olivier Award-winning international sensation SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW has partnered with TodayTix to offer $35 mobile rush tickets beginning at 9 AM EST each performance day. The rush will begin on Monday, November 11 for the first performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St., NYC). Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW will return to Broadway this winter for a limited holiday engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre from November 11, 2019 through January 5, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com. The production will feature SNOWSHOW creator Slava Polunin alongside Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler and Elena Ushakova. The Snowshow company is made up of a number of clowns; it is rarely known in advance which clowns will perform at which performances. The Opening Night Celebration is November 13, with the Press Opening on November 14.

Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade to delight a whole new generation of theatergoers, the singular troupe of SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW brings its spellbinding and romantically wistful theatrical adventure back stateside for the holiday season. Unleashing a breathtaking artistic thrill ride for audiences of all ages and languages, the show offers a dreamlike vision that overflows with magical dynamism and humorous antics, set within an absurd and surrealistic world. Each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; heart-breaking goodbyes on a railway platform; an entire audience enveloped in a gigantic web; a wave of vibrant balloons bouncing off the fingertips of theatergoers; and a world-renowned roaring snowstorm of a finale that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.

SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW made its American debut in 2004 and became an instant theatrical sensation, breaking the record for highest grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre. Treating New Yorkers to an immersive experience unlike any other, the show incited The New York Times' critic to confess, ""my heart leapt... [SNOWSHOW] induces waves of giggles and sighs of pleasure." The off-Broadway production ran for over 1000 performances, won a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience (2005), and then transferred to Broadway in 2008 for a limited engagement which earned a Tony Award Nomination for Best Special Theatrical Event.

Now a theatrical classic, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW pushes the boundaries of family show to its highest standards and has been rewarded with more than twenty international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination. Having played the world's major cities many times over, SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW is a bona fide international sensation amongst theatergoers and critics who have declared it "a thing of rare theatrical beauty not to be missed" (London Daily Telegraph) and "an unmistakably unique, unmissable comedy masterpiece...It is simply and childishly thrilling, it fills you with innocent amazement and it is lyrically beautiful." (The Independent)

For more information visit: www.slavaonbroadway.com

Photo Credit: Veronique Vial





