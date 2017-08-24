Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel, Found Dead

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the body of missing Broadway talent agent, Mark Schlegel of Oradell, New Jersey, was found this afternoon, August 24, in the bushes a few blocks from his home, according to Daily Voice.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The body "had been there for awhile," a law enforcement official said.

The 57-year-old went missing on August 13th after returning from a family trip to Scotland.

In details recently published by The New York Post, it was revealed the agent had shown no signs of mental illness distress prior to his disappearance. But authorities told Daily Voice Schlegel had had an argument with his wife before his departure.

Schlegel reportedly left his home in Bergen County, New Jersey on Sunday morning, leaving behind his cell phone, wallet and personal identification. He was last seen by neighbors, carrying a light colored gift bag and walking "with a purpose" toward an unknown destination. He was last seen in a white collared shirt, light-colored shorts and boat shoes.

Schlegel, who works for Cornerstone Talent, has an extensive Broadway client-base, including such stars as Marin Mazzie, Terrence Mann, Jefferson Mays, LiLlias White, Bryce Pinkham, Gregg Edelman, and many others. The casting community had launched a GoFundMe campaign yesterday to help find Schlegel.

Photo courtesy of Oradell Police Department

